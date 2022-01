Sprott’s Ed Coyne appeared on Asset TV’s Alt Summit to discuss the state of gold and gold equities with Remy Blaire. Mining stocks, despite having their financial houses in order and being poised for success, appear to have stalled in 2021. Coyne notes that “A lot of it goes back to the narrative that you see in the market. The Fed has been talking about tapering for the better part of the year. The Fed has been talking about potentially raising rates some time in the next year or two. And there’s this old saying in traditional stocks where you buy the rumor, sell the news. And precious metals, it’s really the opposite. You sell the rumor, the rumor being they’re going to raise rates, the rumor being that they’re going to start tapering.”

