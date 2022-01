(Park Hills, MO) The winners are in for the 2021 Holiday House and Business Decorating Contest in Park Hills. For the residential contest the winners are, in Ward I, 1007 Hails Drive. Ward II is 108 Edwards Lane, Ward III's winner is the home at 311 Field, and in Ward IV there are two winners. The homes at 26 Wood Street and 314 Hickory. The First and Second place winners in the business category are the Park Hills Senior Center in 1st and The Hart of the Wash in 2nd place.

PARK HILLS, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO