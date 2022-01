Firm completes over $1 billion in 2021 acquisitions and looks ahead to 35th anniversary in 2022, with plans to open sixth diversified real estate fund. BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / As it celebrates its 35th anniversary in January of 2022, MLG Capital - a national leader in diversified private commercial real estate investments - has closed its most successful year to date, exceeding $1 billion in CRE acquisitions. In addition to its acquisition milestones, in 2021 MLG Capital surpassed $1 billion in historically invested equity since its inception in 1987.

