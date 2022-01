Kronos Advanced Technologies revenue-generating product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized, announced its plans to build an e-commerce Metaverse store. The Company said that as more retailers accelerate their digital transformation, the Metaverse can help customers meet up in digital environments, make the shopping experience more comfortable with the use of avatars and facilitate creative collaboration between customers and companies.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO