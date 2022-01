Snoop Dogg is breaking his silence on the death of Drakeo The Ruler -- real name Darrell Caldwell , who was murdered on Saturday after being stabbed in the neck when a fight reportedly broke out backstage at the Once Upon A Time In L.A. Festival. As police rushed to the scene, Snoop's infamous festival was shut down just before the West Coast legend was set to hit the stage. Shortly after being rushed to the hospital, Drakeo was pronounced dead. After the police shut down the festival, Snoop immediately left the scene, and took to Instagram on Sunday to explain why, sharing:

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 DAYS AGO