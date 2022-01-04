ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KYLD WiLD 94.9

PHOTO: 'Fancy Lookin' San Francisco Shop Cat Becomes Internet Sensation

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYRLE_0dcottau00
Photo: Getty Images

A certain dapper cat from San Francisco is a hit on social media.

On Sunday, January 2, a Twitter account called "A happier day" posted a photo of a black and white cat wearing a bowtie.

"found this fancy lookin cat in a San Francisco liquor store," the account captioned the photo.

The photo garnered thousands of retweets and over 180,000 likes as of January 4.

If you're wondering who this adorable cat is and where you can find her, she's Tosca , an 8-year-old shop cat at Nabila's Naturals in the Hayes Valley neighborhood, according to a story from SFGATE .

“Oh my God, she’s becoming a celebrity, this one,” Ramiz Yousef , who owns and operates the shop with his wife, Elena Rios told SFGATE .

Rios said Tosca was first adopted in 2016 and is about 8 or 9 years old. Tosca instantly stood out to the couple at the animal shelter .

“We reached Tosca ... and we tried to move to the next one, the next cage,” said Rios. “She really got mad, and she did, like, [hissing sound] at Ramiz, and as soon as she did that, my husband knew she was the one. That was a very special moment right there.”

Tosca is well known to local shoppers and even some nonshoppers who stop by just to take a picture and spend time with her.

“She's a very sociable girl,” Rios said. “She loves greeting the customers and being around people and sometimes hang out behind the counter and looking at the action — what’s going on, who’s getting what.”

Comments / 4

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Dog Pulls Cat Around In Sled...And The Cat LOVES It | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Cat always jumps in the sled for his dog brother to pull him around in the snow — and they can't believe what their parents just got them for Christmas 🎄☃. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#White Cat#Celebrity#Animal Shelter#Twitter#Sfgate#Ahappierday#Ramiz
SFGate

Pack of coyotes surrounds, snatches terrier in San Francisco

It was the usual evening routine for Lyndsay Przybyl and her 13-year-old terrier, Roscoe. Przybyl, 39, who works as a bartender in downtown San Francisco, had just wrapped up her Tuesday night shift, returning to her Inner Richmond home near the intersection of 5th and Clement at approximately 11:30 p.m. She clipped Roscoe’s leash to his collar and they went outside for a walk, heading toward 10th and California where her boyfriend, Tim Sowards, 41, lives.
homenewshere.com

Orphaned Baby Donkey Kicked Away Anyone Who Tried To Be Friends | The Dodo Odd Couples

Orphaned baby donkey tried to kick anyone who wanted to be friends — then she met her soulmate 💛. To see more amazing rescues, visit Hasty's Haven's website: https://thedo.do/hastyshaven, donate here: https://thedo.do/hastyshavendonate and follow them on on TikTok: https://thedo.do/Hastyshaven. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
ANIMALS
travelweekly.com

Classic hotels are the heart of San Francisco

You can't keep a good city down. Great cities rise like the phoenix, no matter the flames. Less than 10 years after the 1906 earthquake and fire that reduced San Francisco to rubble and ash, "the City" reopened its golden gate for a world's fair in 1915. Originally designed to celebrate the completion of the Panama Canal, the Panama-Pacific International Exposition quickly became synonymous with San Francisco's rebirth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFStation.com

NYE Fireworks in San Francisco!

Fireworks on the Embarcadero are back! If you have visions of catching an amazing performance, we’ve got you covered with our annual NYE Guide. But if you are keen to watch the fireworks out in the open, if it’s a clear evening, there will be tons of options for you. Some might want to celebrate with thousands of fellow revelers, while others might prefer keeping away from the crowds and viewing the fireworks from afar. The Embarcadero is a fireworks is a tradition that works for almost anyone who doesn’t mind walking a little and braving the cold.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Columbian

Family cat on board with adventures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The corner of Satya Wimbish’s living room tells the tale of two types of residents. Next to a pink kitchenette and a “Frozen”-themed castle, there’s a toy fishing rod and a little stuffed mouse stuck in a string. When playtime comes...
PETS
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
136
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy