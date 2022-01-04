PHOTO: 'Fancy Lookin' San Francisco Shop Cat Becomes Internet Sensation

Photo: Getty Images

A certain dapper cat from San Francisco is a hit on social media.

On Sunday, January 2, a Twitter account called "A happier day" posted a photo of a black and white cat wearing a bowtie.

"found this fancy lookin cat in a San Francisco liquor store," the account captioned the photo.

The photo garnered thousands of retweets and over 180,000 likes as of January 4.

If you're wondering who this adorable cat is and where you can find her, she's Tosca , an 8-year-old shop cat at Nabila's Naturals in the Hayes Valley neighborhood, according to a story from SFGATE .

“Oh my God, she’s becoming a celebrity, this one,” Ramiz Yousef , who owns and operates the shop with his wife, Elena Rios told SFGATE .

Rios said Tosca was first adopted in 2016 and is about 8 or 9 years old. Tosca instantly stood out to the couple at the animal shelter .

“We reached Tosca ... and we tried to move to the next one, the next cage,” said Rios. “She really got mad, and she did, like, [hissing sound] at Ramiz, and as soon as she did that, my husband knew she was the one. That was a very special moment right there.”

Tosca is well known to local shoppers and even some nonshoppers who stop by just to take a picture and spend time with her.

“She's a very sociable girl,” Rios said. “She loves greeting the customers and being around people and sometimes hang out behind the counter and looking at the action — what’s going on, who’s getting what.”