NVIDIA has just announced a new flagship graphics card during CES 2022: the RTX 3090 Ti. Designed to take your already-premium gaming experience to a whole new level, the new GPU builds on the standard RTX 3090 but will be capable of 12.5% more flops across the board, peaking at 40 shader teraflops, 78 RT teraflops and 320 tensor teraflops. Though it retains the same 24GB of GDDR6X memory, it’ll now be running at 21Gbps instead of the regular version’s 19.5Gbps. As Engadget points out, the RTX 3090 has 82 out of 84 GA102 streaming multiprocessors activated, and it’s likely that the new RTX 3090 Ti will have all access to all of them at the same time on top of an increased clock speed of approximately 1,850MHz.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO