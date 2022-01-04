ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tech founder called on to step down after antisemitic email

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — A Utah tech company founder and onetime prominent figure in state Republican politics is facing calls to step down after he sent an email screed to a several fellow executives outlining an antisemitic vaccination conspiracy theory.

David Bateman, founder and board chair of the company Entrata, claimed the COVID-19 vaccine is part of a plot by "the Jews" to exterminate people, Fox13 reported.

The email attacks the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and urges people not to get it. It claims the pandemic and “systematic extermination of billions of people” will lead to an effort to “consolidate all the countries in the world under a single flag with totalitarian rule.”

The recipients included the owner of NBA’s Utah Jazz, Ryan Smith, GOP Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah Senate Minority Whip Luz Escamilla, a Democrat.

Bateman confirmed he sent the email in a text message to the news station. He said he had “nothing but love for the Jewish people” but he echoed the assertions in the email. The email contained his personal opinion and was intended for a few friends, he said.

He has retired as CEO of Entrata, a property management software company, but remains chair of the company’s board. Bateman has been a prominent figure in Utah Republican politics, financially bailing out the party when its legal debt mounted during a court fight over paths for candidates to get on the ballot. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

His email was met with shock and dismay from people like Blake McClary, another prominent Utah tech executive who runs the Salt Lake City chapter of Silicon Slopes, a nonprofit representing the state's tech industry. He tweeted a call for Bateman to step down from Entrata and “not embarrass us.”

Rabbi Avremi Zippel of Chabad Utah called the email “blatant anti-Semitism” and a “flaming pile of garbage” that could lead to real-world violence.

“We know how quickly things go from ridiculous conspiracy theories online and in emails, how that jumps to violence rather quickly,” he said.

The COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. were tested in tens of thousands of people and proven to be both safe and effective at dramatically reducing the risk of serious disease and death. The vaccines now have been given to millions of Americans, and that real-world use plus extra government safety tracking have made clear that serious side effects are extremely rare -- and that any risk is far lower than the risks posed by COVID-19.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KSTU-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

A tech exec sent an antisemitic email about vaccines to Utah leaders. He resigned hours later.

A Utah tech executive acknowledged his email opining about the COVID-19 vaccine to state lawmakers and business executives would “sound bonkers.”. “I believe there is a sadistic effort underway to euthanize the American people,” Dave Bateman, the founder of property management software company Entrata, wrote Tuesday, KTSU first reported.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Fallout continues from Utah tech boss' antisemitic COVID-19 conspiracy email

Dave Bateman, CEO of Entrata, on Sept. 2, 2015. A profoundly antisemitic email authored by the one-time Utah tech entrepreneur Tuesday morning led to his ouster from the company he founded in 2003 by the end of the day and is continuing to draw widespread national criticism and condemnation. (Stacie Scott, Deseret News) Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Inman.com

Proptech co-founder ousted after claiming 'Jews' behind COVID plot

David Bateman co-founded Entrata two decades ago. In a new email, he claimed COVID and related vaccination efforts are part of a Jewish plot to bring the world under totalitarian rule. The co-founder and board chairman of property management technology startup Entrata was ousted from his company Tuesday after he...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Utah Senate#Nba#Ap#Republican#Utah Jazz#Gop#Democrat#Jewish#The Associated Press#Rabbi
kmyu.tv

Entrata founder resigns from company board after anti-Semitic comments

The founder of Lehi-based Entrata is being widely condemned for an anti-vaccine email he sent alleging a “sadistic effort underway to euthanize the American people” and blaming it on “the Jews.”. In the aftermath of those comments, Dave Bateman is no longer on the board of the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Law.com

Stepping Down But Not Out: Hausfeld Talks Coming Focus on Climate Change, Big Tech

After chairing the Hausfeld law firm for 13 years, starting next year, Michael D. Hausfeld will step back into his new role as chair emeritus. That does not mean he is stepping down, he points out. As reported previously by The National Law Journal, the global boutique litigation firm with five offices in the U.S. and seven in Europe, is undergoing a leadership transition. Hausfeld’s career has included major human rights, discrimination as well as antitrust and environmental law cases. I sat down with him to take a look back at his legacy and talk about what advice he would give to the next generation of lawyers.
BUSINESS
CNBC

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says his phone records were subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says his phone records have been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. "I wasn't there on January 6th and yes they did subpoena my phone records but we filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief against the January 6th committee and Verizon to completely invalidate this corrupt subpoena," Lindell said in a text message to CNBC.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Report looks into Facebook's role ahead of January 6 attack

A new investigation by ProPublica and the Washington Post reveals how Facebook dissolved a "political moderation task force" in the weeks leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The previously unreported task force was created in an effort to police the increasingly "toxic" political groups on the social network. Craig Silverman, a national reporter for ProPublica and co-author of the report, joins "Red and Blue" with more on the findings.
INTERNET
NBC News

Federal prisons director stepping down after rocky tenure atop agency

Michael Carvajal, director of the federal Bureau of Prisons, is stepping down from his post, an agency spokesperson told NBC News Wednesday. "After over 30 years in the BOP, Director Michael Carvajal has announced his retirement. He will remain in his role until a new Director is appointed,” said spokesperson Donald Murphy in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
Variety

Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith Exits to Form News Company With NYT’s Ben Smith

Justin Smith, who has served as CEO of Bloomberg Media for the past eight years, has stepped down from the company to form a start-up alongside New York Times columnist Ben Smith, who will lead the news organization. The two Smiths will run a global news media company that promotes “unbiased journalism.” The unnamed company has the working title of “Project Coda,” according to the Wall Street Journal. “The news industry is facing a crisis in consumer trust and confidence due to the distorting influence of social media and rising levels of polarization and parochialism,” Justin Smith said in an email obtained...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

'This is beyond censorship of speech': Marjorie Taylor Greene fumes as FACEBOOK suspends her account for 24 hours for 'spreading COVID misinformation' after she was permanently banned by Twitter

A day after being banned by Twitter for spreading COVID-19 misinformation, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday said Facebook had suspended her account for 24 hours. The fringe Republican, who has previously shared QAnon conspiracy theories and suggested that California wildfires were caused by Jewish space lasers, posted a statement on GETTR, a conservative social media platform.
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

Finally, push back of Big Tech's culling of Conservatives

After 'Big Tech' attempted to cancel Joe Rogan's recent podcast sit down with Dr. Robert Malone, a Tx. Congressman raised the stakes by entering the transcript into the Congressional Record: "Big tech wants to restrict your access to this information - but they cannot censor the Congressional Record." “By deplatforming...
TECHNOLOGY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
51K+
Followers
86K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy