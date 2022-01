With hospitals around the state working with fewer employees but higher numbers of COVID-19 cases, some are limiting some elective procedures to ensure they have capacity. Since tracking staffed hospital beds began nearly two years ago, the state saw a peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Nov. 20, 2020, with 6,175 beds taken by a COVID patient. A year and several waves later, 6,294 COVID patients are in hospital beds.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO