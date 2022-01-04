ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

'Asparamancer' Reveals 2022 Forecast

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA British psychic medium known for using asparagus, of all things, to predict the future has issued her forecast for 2022. Credited with having correctly predicted Brexit and...

ktok.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid: England and Scotland record further 157,758 cases as pressure grows on NHS

The UK has reported a further 157,758 Covid cases in the past 24 hour period, government figures show as Omicron sweeps through the country.Some 137,541 of those infections were logged in England and 20,217 in Scotland, a new record high. No data was available for Wales or Northern Ireland.The latest official figures come after Boris Johnson ruled out further restrictions, saying England would continue with plan B rules despite growing pressure on the NHS.Speaking on a visit to a vaccination centre in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, the prime minister accepted that hospitals would come under "considerable" pressure in the coming days.But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pre-departure Covid tests scrapped for travellers arriving in England

Pre-departure Covid tests for travellers arriving in England are to be scrapped, Boris Johnson has announced, in a major boost for the beleaguered travel industry.In a Commons statement, the Prime Minister said the Omicron variant is now so prevalent in the country that the measure is having limited impact on the spread of the disease.He told MPs the requirement for travellers to self-isolate on arrival until they receive a negative PCR test is also being dropped.Instead, the rules will revert to the system in place in October, with travellers required to take a lateral flow test no later than the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson to hold Covid press conference at 5pm today

Boris Johnson will hold a virtual press conference later on Tuesday to answer questions on his government’s approach to tackling the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.The prime minister is expected update the country around 5pm after reviewing the latest data on Covid case numbers and hospitalisations from Christmas and New Year.Professor Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, and the government’s chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance will join Mr Johnson to set out the latest picture. It comes as the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) called for a more “cautious” approach to curbs in England to bring the country in line...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

British PM: Health service under strain, but no new measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday that the country's health system will remain under strain for weeks amid the current surge in coronavirus infections, but suggested there would be no tightening of measures soon to slow the spread.The highly transmissible omicron variant has sent Britain’s daily new caseload soaring over Christmas and the New Year, with 137,583 infections and 73 deaths reported for England and Wales only on Sunday, with numbers for Scotland and Northern Ireland to be announced after the holiday weekend.“I think we’ve got to recognize that the pressure on our NHS on our...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Javid defends Covid plan with NHS braced for difficult winter

The NHS is facing significant pressure as it copes with the latest wave of Covid-19 despite hopes that cases should start to drop in the coming weeks.Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference as No 10 admitted that the health service is facing a “difficult time” during a “challenging winter”.But Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there was nothing in the data that suggested England needed to move beyond the current Plan B restrictions.“I think Plan B, implementing that, has been the right approach and also being absolutely focused on the vaccination programme,” he told reporters during a visit...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: UK records 157,758 more cases as Boris Johnson insists no new rules needed

Boris Johnson has said no new Covid restrictions are needed at the moment, despite warning over pressures on the NHS amid the spread of the Omicron variant.The prime minister urged the public to keep following existing plan B measures, which he insisted were the “right approach”. Speaking outside a vaccination hub in Buckinghamshire, Mr Johnson also predicted “considerable” pressure over the next couple of weeks – and maybe even longer.The UK recored 157,758 new cases on Monday. Some 137,541 of the cases were in England, while Scotland recorded its highest daily case total ever, at 20,217. Wales and Northern...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel testing: What are the new rules after latest government update?

One month after travel testing rules were tightened to be even tougher than last summer, the prime minister has announced test requirements will be eased for fully vaccinated arrivals to England – reverting to the situation that prevailed for five weeks in late 2021.The Welsh health minister has “reluctantly agreed” to adopt the same travel testing rules.The Independent is seeking responses from the Scottish government and Northern Ireland executive. The removal of the pre-departure test requirement will reduce cost and complexity for international arrivals to England and Wales, and increase confidence among prospective travellers.In addition, the requirement for...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Celebrity#Vegetables#Uk#British#Packington
The Independent

Boris Johnson sticks with Plan B in bid to ‘ride out’ Omicron without lockdown

Boris Johnson has said there is a “good chance” he will not impose fresh restrictions to tackle the massive wave of Omicron cases, as he backed sticking with Plan B measures despite acknowledging parts of the NHS will feel “temporarily overwhelmed”.The Prime Minister confirmed he would advocate to his Cabinet the need to stick with work-from-home guidance, mask-wearing and Covid health passes to “ride out” the wave of infections but warned that anyone who believes the battle against the disease is over is “profoundly wrong”.With daily lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in England and Scotland exceeding 200,000 for the first time, Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s ex-Brexit chief Lord Frost joins Tory anti-Covid regulations group

Boris Johnson's former Brexit chief has joined forces with a group of Tory MPs campaigning against Covid-19 restrictions.Lord Forst pledged to help the Covid Recovery Group of Tory MPs, who have been pushing for the PM to reject additional safety measures since November 2020.The former Brexit minister, who negotiated Britain's accord with the EU, dramatically quit the government in December, warning he had "concerns about the current direction of travel".Lord Frost, who was handpicked as an advisor by Mr Johnson from his previous role as a lobbyist for the drinks industry, had said he hoped the PM would "not be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘did not isolate after contact with aide who tested positive for Covid’

Boris Johnson is facing fresh questions about alleged Covid rule-breaking amid claims he failed to self-isolate last January after coming into close contact with a Downing Street aide who later tested positive for the infection.The prime minister stood near No 10's videographer on 31 December 2020 while recording his official new year message as the UK was about to be hit with its second wave of the virus, sources told the Daily Mirror.The videographer tested positive for Covid after the message was recorded. They informed No 10 officials and other staff members in the room were asked to self-isolate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What the papers say – January 5

Wednesday’s papers are largely focused on the Prime Minister’s plan to stick to Plan B and not introduce new Covid curbs as the NHS and other essential sectors buckle under the strain from staff shortages.The Guardian, The Times and The Independent‘s front pages all have Boris Johnson admitting the health service could be overwhelmed in coming weeks while resisting calls to impose pandemic restrictions on England.Guardian front page, Wednesday 5 January 2022: Johnson admits NHS could be overwhelmed in coming weeks pic.twitter.com/v6LRIxov5M— The Guardian (@guardian) January 4, 2022TIMES: PM: We can ride this out without new Covid curbs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qP5HR4z1fX—...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson says no new Covid restrictions for now and vows to ‘continue with the path we’re on’

Boris Johnson has ruled out new Covid restrictions for now, despite hospitals declaring critical incidents and a warning that it is too early to say if Omicron will overwhelm the NHS.The prime minister pre-empted a review planned for Wednesday, declaring his existing plan B curbs are the “right” approach – also making clear they will remain in place for the time being.Defending his light-touch approach – in stark contrast to crackdowns in the rest of the UK – Mr Johnson said: “We have got plan B in place, people should never forget that.”And he added: “The way forward for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM faces first Commons showdown post-Christmas as borders bill gets second reading

Boris Johnson faces his first Commons showdown today at a later-than-usual Prime Minister's Questions as MPs file back to Westminster from their constituencies following the Christmas recess.Labour leader Keir Starmer is likely to grill the prime minister on his handling of the Covid pandemic after it was confirmed yesterday that England would press ahead with plan B restrictions despite mounting pressure on the NHS.Elsewhere, the controversial Nationality and Borders Bill gets its second reading in the House of Lords amid a backlash from campaigners who claim it will make black and Asian citizens feel like "second-class citizens".Under the proposed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The booster drive can’t save Boris Johnson from ‘partygate’ and the cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson has done his best to avoid journalists’ questions in recent weeks but it suited him to finally face them at last night’s Downing Street press conference. He was accused of being “in hiding” over the festive break to avoid speaking about the No 10 parties before Christmas 2020. The backcloth for his two public appearances was (inevitably) vaccination centres (not far from his Chequers country retreat), rather than a cheese and wine party.But Johnson needed to give the impression of starting the new year on the front foot. Message to voters: the chaos of the past two months...
U.K.
sciencealert.com

A New Type of Omicron Has Now Emerged in Multiple Countries

A new version of the Omicron coronavirus variant was designated on Tuesday that experts say will be harder to track because of its genetics. The new lineage, called BA.2, has been spotted seven times so far across South Africa, Australia, and Canada. BA.2 is genetically quite different from the original...
SCIENCE
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iheart.com

Huge, Angry Crab Snaps Golfer's Club In Two In Terrifying Video

When most people think of crabs, they picture tiny crustaceans skittering across a beach, but it turns out crabs come in a much bigger form and can be incredibly dangerous, as some golfers recently witnessed. The men were putting around on a golf course, where else but Australia, when they...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy