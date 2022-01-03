ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

PAINTING INTO ABSTRACTION

mendocinoartcenter.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn-Person Fine Art Workshop with Marianne Mitchell. Please note: Proof of COVID vaccination is required. Please email a scan/photograph of your vaccination card after registering. A mask is required at all times during this class. Become a MAC member and receive 10% off all class registrations (local coastal MAC...

www.mendocinoartcenter.org

Comments / 0

Related
awomensthing.org

Hilma af Klint: Pioneer of Abstract Art

Born in the early 60s of the 19th century, Swedish artist Hilma af Klint was a true visionary, pioneering abstract art several years before Wassily Kandinsky and Piet Mondrian. Through the death of her younger sister, af Klint leaned into spiritualism, producing a beautiful, symbolic lexicon of paintings that reflect her studies for the natural world alongside her spiritual ideas.
VISUAL ART
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
MUSIC
digg.com

A High School Student Blows The Whistle On How Bad Things Have Gotten In New York City Classrooms

A New York City high school student is calling out the conditions of the city's classrooms in the midst of the omicron outbreak in a post on Reddit. An anonymous New York City high school student says that things have gotten so bad with the pandemic that it's imperative classes go remote. They said that even though remote learning "was overall an unmitigated disaster for the learning and mental health of students[,] at the present time, however, schools cannot teach and function well enough in person. We must go remote."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret LA

7 Breathtaking And Unique Natural Wonders Less Than 4hrs From L.A.

Get out that bucket list and add these natural wonders to it right away. Los Angeles is filled with manmade marvels, from the soaring, reflective skyscrapers Downtown and the slick organic lines of the Peterson Automotive Museum in Mid-Wilshire, to the Mosaic Tile House in Venice. But no matter what imaginative creations we manage to conjure up and manufacture, nature seems to offer something that tops it all. Here are all the stunning and unusual natural wonders less than 4 hours away from L.A. that you need to see at least once.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abstraction#Oil Paint#Covid#Mac#Bfa#Washington University
surfer.com

Ten Empty Waves That Look Like Pieces of Abstract Art

Surf photography is replete with high-action shots of guys getting blown out of hollow caverns or suspended in the air mid-punt. But sometimes images of empty waves, liquid canvases without a single person in the frame, can be far more mesmerizing. For an issue in SURFER’s recent past, we gathered a hypnotic collection of images that show a different side of the things we surf—a reminder of just how surreal it is that we’re able to ride these strange lumps of water moving through the ocean.
PHOTOGRAPHY
PopSugar

The Home Decor Aesthetic to Try in 2022, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Over the past couple of years, the home has taken center stage, and that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon. Granted, that isn't a bad thing. Considering the home is, for some, a safe haven — the place where we feel most authentic and secure — it makes sense that how you decorate your home should speak to you on a deep level. With new home decor trends bubbling up by the second, however, settling on just one home aesthetic feels nearly impossible. Do you play it safe with the organic modern home trend? Do you say, "Screw it," and lean into colorful maximalism? When the options are endless, sometimes, it's best to look inward. Choosing a home decor trend based on your zodiac sign can limit the guesswork.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
Country
China
Secret LA

The Venue For LA’s Picturesque Klimt Exhibit Has Finally Been Revealed

A brilliant exhibit highlighting Klimt’s iconic pieces is coming to Los Angeles—and we now know where it will take place!. Exhibition Hub, the company that brought highly successful, immersive Van Gogh exhibits to cities like NYC, Atlanta, and Miami, has just announced a brand-new experience that’s coming to a huge 80,000-square foot space off Montebello Boulevard in Montebello, California !
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

U.S. Mint Rolling Out New Quarters That Will Feature Prominent American Women, Including Maya Angelou And Sally Ride

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ll be seeing some new quarters in circulation this month. The U.S. Mint will be honoring a diverse group of women who have made contributions to the United States, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported Wednesday. If you see a quarter showing poet Dr. Maya Angelou, feel inspired. It will be the first in a series of commemorative quarters honoring influential women. In 1993, Angelou became the first African-American woman to recite poetry at a presidential inauguration. She rose to fame as a poet and activist that struck at the heart of the American experience. “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Healthline

Experts Say There Could Be a Quick End to the COVID-19 Omicron Surge

The United States is now averaging more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases per day as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly. However, experts say they expect those numbers to drop significantly in the next few weeks as they have done recently in the United Kingdom and South Africa. They...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pride Publishing

New Abstract Art by Henry L. Jones at Scarritt Bennett Center

“One Song for Three Journeys” is a series of 30 abstract paintings by Henry L. Jones of images that explore thoughts, feelings, and ideas flowing along three journeys. Jones painted these images with his Gib Art technique. The exhibit will be on display in Laskey Gallery at Scarritt Bennett Center beginning on Wednesday, January 5 through March 29, 2022.
VISUAL ART
Norman Transcript

Sorceress of symbols: Norman artist delivers meaning through abstraction and color

Contemporary painter and sculptor Marta Whistler brought bold works with her when she came to Oklahoma. She has been officially recognized by New Orleans for her contributions to that city’s arts scene. Whistler was lauded by the Shriners Children Hospitals in Dallas and Philadelphia for contributing large canvasses for permanent display in their lobbies.
NORMAN, OK
mendocinoartcenter.org

STACKED: A RING MAKING WORKSHOP

In-Person Jewelry/Metal Arts Workshop with Sara Brown. Please note: Proof of COVID vaccination is required. Please email a scan/photograph of your vaccination card after registering. A mask is required at all times during this class. Become a MAC member and receive 10% off all class registrations (local coastal MAC members,...
DESIGN
Atlas Obscura

Our Year’s Favorite Scenes Where Nature Gets Abstract

“What is art … but nature concentrated?” wrote French novelist Honoré de Balzac. At Atlas Obscura, we often find wonder and beauty in the Earth and its creatures, especially when they’re seen from different perspectives. From above, from below, from up close, these striking images can be reminiscent of abstract art—but they aren’t entirely abstract. They almost always hold interesting stories about the planet, how it is changing, and the processes of climate, geology, and biology. We call these stories, written by Senior Editor/Writer Gemma Tarlach, Abstract Wonder. Here are some of our favorite mindbending images of Earth and its inhabitants from 2021.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

The Transcendent Power of Black in Norman Lewis’s Abstractions

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». The color black can have many different expressive meanings. There is the soothing black of the night, when the sunlight has faded and the world looks peaceful. But there is also the black of terminal depression, when life seems hopeless. And in politics, there is the black often aligned with anarchists, along with the red of communist revolution. Kazimir Malevich’s “Black Square and Red Square” (1915) trades on those political associations. The great Japanese printer Shikō Munakata, who often worked in black and white, perhaps invoked these political claims when he said, “Black and white are absolute. Expressing the most delicate vibration, the most profound tranquility, and unlimited profundity.” Consider also the calligraphic blacks of Franz Kline’s abstractions and the highly personal aesthetic of the French master Pierre Soulages, who works almost exclusively in black. What happens when a modernist chooses to use black is sure to be complex, especially when the artworks are abstractions.
VISUAL ART
gitconnected.com

When Implementations Affect Abstractions

If you ask a developer if the knowledge of the available implementations could affect his abstractions design, most probably he would say:. No, if this happens then my knowledge of the system is not enough for designing the abstractions. At some point on my career as a Software Engineer, I...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
picturecorrect.com

Light Painting Photography Tools

Light painting is a creative way to explore photography when you’ve gotten bored with taking all those standard or cliché photos and have gotten to grips with the features of your sophisticated DSLR camera. While the activity is most commonly referred to as light painting, there are actually...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Sedona.Biz

Prayer Painting with Sheryl Rogers

Sedona AZ : On Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM MST sat the Sedona Artists Market Gallery located at 2081 West State Route 89A, Suite 11, Sedona, AZ 86336, here will be a Prayer Painting event with Sheryl Rogers. With your energy and prayers, the forgiving nature of paint – you will [...] The post Prayer Painting with Sheryl Rogers appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
cityofredlands.org

Friday Painting

This program is a social group where individuals will bring their own projects and help each other with techniques and good conversation. Pre-registration is required to participate in this free group. Registration on a monthly basis is required.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy