Chiefs expect injured Orlando Brown back for Broncos game

By The Associated Press
Columbia Missourian
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. hurt his calf muscle during pregame warmups and missed last week’s last-second loss in Cincinnati. But he did just about...

