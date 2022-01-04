ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts sends NFL letter seeking safeguards after railing incident

By Olafimihan Oshin
 1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts pressed the NFL and the Washington Football Team (WFT) on Tuesday over safety issues after a portion of FedEx Field’s railing nearly collapsed on him Sunday.

In a letter, Hurts asked the league and the WFT "what follow-up action is being considered in response to the near-tragic incident."

As Hurts was walking to the locker room on Sunday and waving at Eagles fans in the stands, the railing on one side of the tunnel collapsed, causing several fans to fall on the ground. Hurts avoided the collapsing fans, then helped them stand up and began posing for pictures with them.

"Through the initial shock, my first reaction was to assist those involve," Hurts wrote. "However, while I displayed a calm composure, I understand the severity of what happened and am extremely concerned for the well-being of the fans and media."

"As a result," he added, "I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future."

In a previous statement, the WFT said those involved in the incident were offered medical assistance and left FedEx Field on their own, according to ESPN.

“We're very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured,” the team said in a statement. “The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred."

However, some of the fans who fell told ESPN that Washington did not offer them medical assistance after the incident happened.

"They didn't ask if anyone was hurt, and they sure as hell didn't ask if anybody needed medical attention," Eagles fan Andrew Collins told the sports media outlet. "The only thing the staff said to us was to get the F off the field."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ESPN that the league is "reviewing the matter with the club to understand what happened and to ensure it does not happen again."

The Hill has reached out to the NFL and the Washington Football Team for comment.

