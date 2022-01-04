ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Philadelphia-area Walmart locations close due to COVID-19, will re-open later this week

By John Mc Devitt
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the country, Walmart is temporarily closing 60 of its stores including a couple in the Delaware Valley.

Locations in South Philadelphia and along the Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, Gloucester County have closed their doors.

Attendants gathered carts in the parking lot of the Walmart off of Columbus Boulevard at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, when that location closed. Crew members shouted to customers the store was closed until 6 a.m. Thursday, because of deep cleaning related to COVID-19.

In a statement, Walmart said several areas across the country have seen a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and it wants to assist health officials working against the pandemic.

It added that the effort is part of an ongoing company-initiated program.

According to the statement, a third party will sanitize the store, and employees will restock shelves.

