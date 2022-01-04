ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple leaves 11 year-old home alone while they celebrate holiday vacation

By Mark Menard
 1 day ago

At least when Kevin McAllister was left behind by his parents in the Christmas classic Home Alone, it was an accident.

An Arizona couple has been indicted for child abuse after allegedly purposely leaving their 11-year-old son home by himself for a month, according to local authorities.

The boy’s father, 40, and mother, 34, are unidentified to protect the child’s identity but are in custody at the Cochise County Jail on $100,000 bond.

A statement from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the pair was arrested upon their return to their home in Elfrida.

The CCSO was alerted that the boy had possibly been left alone in his home for an “undetermined period of time” and located him on December 12.

Deputies soon ascertained that the boy’s mother had traveled out of state prior to Thanksgiving and that the boy’s father left soon after.

The boy told deputies he had been left alone at the home with frozen food and that he hadn’t been to school in two weeks at that time. When his parents could not be reached, he was transferred to child protective services.

