Sky Sports bid to extend their TV rights package for England's home series beyond 2024... with the broadcasting giant's move coming as a boost for the ECB amid Joe Root's Test side flopping in Australia and the sport's race crisis

By Matt Hughes
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Sky Sports have opened talks about keeping live coverage of England's home series, despite the dismal form of Joe Root's Test side.

They want to secure an early extension to a five-year rights package that is due to expire in 2024, which would also include a renewed commitment to covering the Hundred.

Sky's move is a welcome boost for the ECB, who endured a torrid 2021 as a result of the sport's race crisis and the collapse of the Test side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XHQ8i_0dcorHhu00
Sky Sports have opened talks about keeping live coverage of England's home series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3ABx_0dcorHhu00
Sky want to secure an early extension to a five-year rights package that is due to expire in 2024

The ECB now face a dilemma over whether to sign an extension with Sky on similar terms to the current £1.1billion deal or seek to flush out a higher bid from rivals such as BT Sport.

To complicate matters BT are in the process of selling off their sports channels, with Discovery and DAZN among the bidders.

Sky have had exclusive rights to England's home series since the ECB's controversial decision to move away from terrestrial coverage on Channel 4 in 2006 but have recently moved away from their even more long-standing coverage of away series that began in 1990, with BT holding the rights for matches in Australia, New Zealand and West Indies.

In preliminary talks with Sky, the ECB have made it clear that the Hundred is here to stay despite attracting criticism from traditionalists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T88Xn_0dcorHhu00
Any new deal would also include a renewed commitment to covering the Hundred competition
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkSc5_0dcorHhu00
To complicate matters, BT are currently in the process of selling off their sports channels

