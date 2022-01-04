ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds stranded all night in freezing temperatures on snowy US highway

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA jack-knifed lorry sparked a huge tailback on Interstate 95 in Virginia. Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help on Tuesday after a winter storm jammed traffic in the US state of Virginia and left some drivers stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures on an impassable stretch of...

www.shropshirestar.com

The Daily South

Truckers Share Supplies With Fellow Drivers Stranded on I-95 in Virginia

When snowy weather stranded hundreds of drivers on I-95 in northern Virginia for as many as 24 hours earlier this week, it was truckers who came to the rescue. As motorists ran out of fuel, water, and food, truck drivers tapped into their personal supplies—and in some cases, their cargo—to help those around them through the "unprecedented" crisis.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

'We gave warnings': Virginia governor casts blame on drivers who got stuck for hours on major highway

Virginia’s Governor has been heavily criticised for blaming thousands of drivers who were left stranded on Interstate 95, after heavy snowfall overwhelmed the state’s removal crews. Democrat Ralph Northam, who has been the state’s governor since 2018, made the remarks during an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday. Snowstorms brought several highways in the US to a standstill earlier this week, with Virginia being especially badly hit. Governor Northam has been accused of failing to prepare the roads, as weather warnings had been issued in the days prior. The Virginia Department of Transportation has also taken plenty of...
TRAFFIC
iheart.com

Northam blames Virginia drivers for getting stranded overnight on I-95!

Sure, there were some lunatics who blamed Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin for the overnight mess in Virginia on I-95 even though he doesn't actually become Governor for another ten days, but most people with brains recognize this massive fail of Government as the reason they were stranded. Now imagine if you...
VIRGINIA STATE
Tim Kaine
Post Register

Storm: Travel could become treacherous as snow, rain persist

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man in northwest Washington was stuck and killed by a snowplow and authorities urged people not to travel in some areas of Washington and Oregon as winter storms continue throughout the region. Parts of several major highways in Oregon reopened Wednesday after snow from...
TRAFFIC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Transportation Officials Warn of Winter Weather Hazards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is bracing for the next winter storm. The storm will arrive on Thursday night and create road conditions that will make it difficult for people to commute to work or drive to the grocery store. Transportation officials are encouraging motorists to telework and reschedule their appointments in other parts of the state. The state’s travel warnings come on the heels of a storm that left hundreds of people trapped in their cars on Interstate 95 in Virginia for more than 24 hours. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is preparing for the storm in advance by pre-treating the state’s roadways. But this extra step does not mean that drivers can travel on roads safely. “Posted speed limits are for ideal weather and road conditions and are not intended for snow or ice,” the state agency noted in a press statement. Additionally, the agency encouraged motorists to remain at least three car lengths behind snowplows. The warning comes after a car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County following Monday’s snowstorm. The collision killed three people and injured a fourth person.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: Cold And Snow Blast Thru Front Range

 DENVER(CBS)- A strong jet stream overrunning cold Arctic air rushing in over the eastern plains fired up bands of snow during the Wednesday afternoon rush. Credit CBS4 The heavy bands of snow show up well on the First Alert high-res radar. Areas under the bands of snow (shaded in blue) received quick bursts of snow. Credit CBS4 The roads were cold enough that icy conditions happened as quickly as the snow began falling. Creating numerous accidents from the mountains to the plains. A big range on snow amounts from the high country down across the plains. Some areas as of this writing are approaching one...
DENVER, CO
wbrz.com

Thursday AM Forecast: Freezing temperatures are back for one night

Frosty temperatures return for one night only. Today & Tonight: A cold front is approaching the area and as is closes in on south Louisiana, a few light showers will move through. Showers will only last through the morning hours before we dry out in the early afternoon. Temperatures ahead of the front will warm into the mid-60s by late morning. In the afternoon, temperatures will drop behind the front. Expect it to be back down in the 50s by evening commute time. As the sun goes down tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s. North of Baton Rouge will like dip just below freezing with widespread frost expected all the way to the coast.
BATON ROUGE, LA

