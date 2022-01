When you glance at the schedule and see Trae Young heading to Portland for a date with the Trail Blazers, you'd be justified if you expected a scoring duel between him and one of their dynamic guards. Young held up his end on the bargain on Monday. He exploded for a career-high 56 points to give the Hawks the lead through three quarters, and with both Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum out, it certainly didn't look like Portland had enough firepower to keep up with him on one of the best nights of his career.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO