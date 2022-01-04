The wolves are coming. Can Coloradans meet them on common ground?

It was still frigid this past mid-March when the female grizzly in Idaho's Island Park area shook off her slumber and left the den, her 6-to-8-week-old cub anxiously awaiting its mother's return. The elder's fur was thick, her stride heavy. Most likely, she was crossing the snow-covered landscape in search of early spring vegetation or a fresh kill when the shooter raised their weapon and took aim, pouring multiple bullets into her flesh. Perhaps she stumbled forward or back, or sought to soothe her wounds in the cool waters of the Little Warm River, some 10 miles from Yellowstone National Park as the crow flies.

ANIMALS ・ 29 DAYS AGO