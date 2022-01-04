ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Man charged after reports of anti-vaccine protest outside Sajid Javid’s home

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLabour’s shadow health secretary said the incident ‘should be taken seriously’ by the police. A 60-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage following reports of an anti-vaccine protest outside the Health Secretary’s London home. A video posted online appears to show a person delivering...

The Independent

Sadiq Khan ‘plans to end prosecution of young people caught with cannabis’

Sadiq Khan will reportedly introduce plans to end the prosecution of young people found with cannabis in London. The pilot scheme, first reported by The Telegraph, will see speeding course-style classes or counselling offered instead of arrest to under-25s caught with cannabis.Through the initiative, police officers will be told not to arrest young people caught with cannabis, but carrying the drug will still remain illegal. Alternatively, offenders will be taken back to their family homes and kept from police custody.The boroughs of Lewisham, Bexley and Greenwich will be the first to be subject to the new rules of the pilot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three charged in murder probe after man stabbed outside barber’s

A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing outside a barber’s shop in a busy London street.Jobari Gooden, 27, was attacked outside House of Ramish2 in Peckham Rye south-east London, at around 3.15pm on December 17.Emergency services responded to reports of a fight in Choumert Road where they found Mr Gooden with stab wounds.He was taken to a south London hospital where he died shortly after 6pm.Scotland Yard said Momodou Lamin Faal, 27, of Lyndhurst Way, Peckham who was arrested at a residential property in Gillingham Kent on December 23, has been charged with murder.Olushola Eletu, 39, whose address was not confirmed, and Elishah Anderson, 39, of Lettsom Street, Peckham, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.The Met said all three will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Read More Cardinal calls on Government to keep churches openChristmas babies given presents by midwives to celebrate birthArnold Schwarzenegger donates £186,700 to house veterans ahead of festive season
HEALTH SERVICES
