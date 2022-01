Christmas isn’t over yet for Rosé fans. On Tuesday (Dec. 28), the BLACKPINK member dropped a new cover of Cautious Clay‘s 2021 single “Wildfire” on YouTube. In the clip, the K-pop idol strums her guitar while a gorgeous sunset lights the sky ablaze in hues of orange and yellow behind her. “This love is so costly/ It’s killing me softly/ Don’t know what to call it/ This thing that you started/ You make it look easy/ The way that you lead me/ Into the fire, babe/ Are you coming with me, yeah?” she sings before jumping into the track’s chorus.

