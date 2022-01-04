Opinion: Analysis

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Lindsey McPherson CQ-Roll Call
Sen. Joe Manchin III’s concern that Democrats’ $2.2 trillion climate and safety net package uses artificial sunsets to lower the cost of policies his party intends to make permanent may be overblown considering future political obstacles to extending the most expensive temporary measures. The trifecta of power...

As it became clear he had lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Donald Trump attempted to exploit a 135-year-old law to cling to power. The Electoral Count Act was put in place in 1887 to prevent constitutional crises like the one sparked by the controversial 1876 contest between Rutherford B. Hayes and Samuel J. Tilden. But the ECA is famously vague, and John Eastman, a conservative attorney working with Trump, drafted a plan, based on a dubious interpretation of the law, for Mike Pence to dismiss electors in seven key states and declare Trump the winner—the matter would then, after objection, be settled in the House, where Trump would likely prevail. Pence ultimately didn’t go along with it, angering Trump and his supporters, who called for his hanging as they stormed the Capitol to block Biden’s certification. But it doesn’t take a great leap of imagination to picture a scenario in which Pence, an otherwise obsequious auxiliary of the former president, bent to the pressure and sent the country into chaos.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin sounded a skeptical note Tuesday about the prospects of easing the Senate’s filibuster rules, raising doubts about whether he will provide crucial support to the Democrats’ renewed push for voting legislation they say is needed to protect democracy. Manchin told reporters it was his “absolute preference” that Republicans support any […]
A group of congressional Democrats on Tuesday called for preserving the climate portions of President Joe Biden’s stalled domestic spending bill as Democrats in the U.S. Senate rewrite the measure. U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Tina Smith of Minnesota and John Hickenlooper of Colorado, along with Reps. Kathy Castor […] The post Some Democrats push to rescue climate plan in Biden spending package appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WASHINGTON – Sen. Joe Manchin sounded a skeptical note Tuesday about the prospects of easing the Senate's filibuster rules, raising doubts about whether he will provide crucial support to the Democrats' renewed push for voting legislation they say is needed to protect democracy. Manchin told reporters it was his...
Democrats are kicking off the new year with hopes of salvaging the fragments of President Biden's signature economic spending plan, just weeks after key moderate Sen. Joe Manchin thrashed the party's hopes of passing the massive social spending and climate bill. Congressional momentum for the Build Back Better plan crumbled...
Last summer, after spending months frustrating his party’s efforts to protect voting rights against GOP incursions, Joe Manchin finally came to the table with an actual proposal. It wasn’t perfect, and it didn’t go as far as the For the People Act, but it was a strong enough plan that even Stacey Abrams, the Democrats’ leading voice on the issue, was able to support it. But the ink didn’t even have time to dry on Manchin’s compromise before Mitch McConnell spelled out its doom: “The plan endorsed by Stacey Abrams is no compromise,” the Senate minority leader said, calling the plan an “election takeover.” The proposal, McConnell continued, represented an “assault on the fundamental idea that states, not the federal government, should decide how to run their own elections.”
I am proud of a fellow Mountaineer, Sen. Joe Manchin. Joe is standing strong and brave for what he knows is right or wrong. He is enduring immense pressure for not following the crowd and voting along party lines. That’s my opinion, which brings me to a major point of writing today. Why are opinions that have an obvious bias given front page space, while the opinion of others is relegated to the Opinion page?
As Democrats seek a way to push President Biden's social spending and climate plan through the Senate with Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) backing, momentum is building for lowering the measure's scope. On Sunday, Manchin essentially buried a far broader bill known as the Build Back Better Act by expressing his...
