ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Goal Attainment Scaling Record: 2021 – A Year in Review

By 2012pharmaceutical
pharmaceuticalintelligence.com
 1 day ago

NLP – Book Assignment. – Genomics Volume 1: Satwik – Started on 1/4/2022. – Nitric Oxide: Yash C. March 2: Podcast with many updates – LPBI is a Very Unique Organization. DESIGN of CONTENT PROMOTION campaigns: Montero & GTO. Mission #2: Blockchain for Content Monetization and...

pharmaceuticalintelligence.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Israel’s cybersecurity startups post another record year in 2021

In last year’s recap of the Israeli cybersecurity ecosystem, we anticipated that the record-breaking rounds of 2020 and marked-up valuations would continue in 2021, but upon collecting and assessing this past year’s data, we were taken aback by the magnitude. Israeli cybersecurity startups in 2021 raised a stunning $8.84 billion, more than triple the amount in 2020 ($2.75 billion). Investments last year were distributed across 135 rounds, up from 109 in 2020, with 15 startups raising more than one funding round last year.
MIDDLE EAST
Raindance

How Filmmakers Craft Attainable Goals

It’s time of year for resolutions. Each one of us says to our inner self: come on, you can do better. Try making an anti-resolution this year. Let me explain how you craft attainable goals which means you have a better chance of success. My name is Elliot Grove....
ENTERTAINMENT
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Year In Review#Rn#Founder#1 0 2 0#Nlp#Montero Gto Mission#Nft#Article Views#Speechkit#Api#Spanish#Contract#A Loan Aviva#9 1 2021#Invoice#Enablement#Content Monetization#Journal Articles Mission#Cmu Discussion
CNET

A big failed Russian rocket just came crashing back to Earth out of control

A Russian rocket fell to a watery resting place on Wednesday after an uncontrolled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere. The Persei booster was launched on Dec. 27 by the heavy-lift Angara-A5 rocket for a test mission. However, the upper stage booster failed to enter the Earth's orbit as planned. Instead, it began inevitably being pulled back toward the atmosphere by Earth's gravity for an expected return to the surface in bits and pieces (if at all) on Wednesday afternoon, Pacific time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

Russian rocket launch: Out-of-control spacecraft hurtling towards Earth

An out-of-control Russian rocket is falling towards Earth.The rocket was part of a test conducted by the Russian space agency last week. While it was hailed as a success initially, the upper part of the rocket failed to properly burn, and a section of the spacecraft is now tumbling back down to Earth.The development of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket has already faced difficulties. It had a successful first flight in 2014, but did not launch again until another successful flight in 2020 – the latest launch was the follow-up, and the last of its test flights saw it mounted with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healththoroughfare.com

Earth Reaches Its Closest Point to the Sun in 2022

Approaching the Sun can surely be terrifying at one point. The star that supports all life forms on Earth can become our biggest foe if we approach it too much. Luckily for us, there’s no sign of such a thing ever happening. Earth is just going through its usual...
ASTRONOMY
Motley Fool

My Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in January

Ethereum has averaged a 55% return in the month of January. The performance of Decentraland's in-world governance token is tethered to the success of its virtual playground with 300,000 monthly active users. Stablecoins like USD Coin offer folks the ability to generate healthy interest on crypto with steady trading prices.
MARKETS
healththoroughfare.com

The European Space Agency Captures Image of Mars Like It Was Never Seen Before

Mars represents one of the few reasons astronomers hope to colonize another planet. The space object is the only other planet from our Solar System that would be capable of hosting life. Therefore, renowned people such as Elon Musk are trying to figure out how to send the first humans there in the near future.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy