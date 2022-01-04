ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japanese firm shows off immersive virtual reality

Bradford Era
 1 day ago

A Japanese company is promising to make the Metaverse even...

www.bradfordera.com

designboom.com

the humanoid robot 'ameca' reacts to a nose poke like a real person

The UK-based robotics firm engineered arts unveils a video, giving a glimpse at its latest AI-driven humanoid robot dubbed ‘ameca’. presented as the world’s most advanced human-shaped robot, ameca reacts to a human waving finger. employing high-resolution cameras for eyes to scan the surrounding area, the robot can respond to the movements of the finger, while with a nose poke it seems to become upset.
ENGINEERING
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
insidebitcoins.com

Virtual Reality Land gained a lot of popularity recently

There is no secret that metaverse & virtual reality has gained a lot of popularity in the past few years. The New York based company, Republic Realm, announced this week that they broke the old record of $4.3 million on The Sandbox (a platform to create and sell an NFT), one of several apps where people socialize, play games and attend concerts.
TECHNOLOGY
foxlexington.com

Will virtual reality be the new social scene?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – The Oculus Quest 2 is a virtual reality headset that’s become a hot item this Christmas. The device is owned by Meta, formally known as Facebook, and owner Mark Zuckerberg wants to take people into a virtual reality world called the Metaverse. But, could it separate us even more from physical human interaction?
TECHNOLOGY
localdvm.com

"Traveling While Black" virtual reality exhibit opens in McLean

A new virtual reality experience in McLean is screening Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams' film, "Traveling While Black," in an entirely new way. Read more here: https://www.localdvm.com/news/virginia/traveling-while-black-virtual-reality-exhibit-opens-in-mclean/
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Sony Announces Next Generation Virtual Reality for the PlayStation 5

More than a year after its launch, Sony has finally announced next-generation virtual reality for the PlayStation 5. Aptly named PS VR2, the new technology will bring the Japanese gaming giant’s VR experience up to date with a fresh headset and a brand new VR2 Sense controller, combined together through a simple single-cord setup. The headset itself offers 4K HDR with a 110-degree field of view and foveated rendering through an OLED display that can run at 90/120Hz, creating crisper images for your gaming experience, while integrated eye-tracking will give you more options when it comes to input. A built-in motor provides even more immersion through vibrations, complemented by the PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech for realistic sound.
VIDEO GAMES
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney’s New Patent Could Bring a Virtual Reality Into the Real World 👀

As they say on the Carousel of Progress, “there’s a great big beautiful tomorrow,” and there are some AMAZING technological developments in the works thanks to some clever Imagineers! Remember that incredible lightsaber that Josh D’Amaro tested out during a D23 event? Or what about that preview of Project EXO that will totally change the way we interact with characters?
DISNEY
Bradford Era

Las Vegas hosts big gadget show amid COVID surge

As the tech industry descends on the city of Las Vegas for the annual Consumer Electronics Show this week, city officials say there is proof that businesses are once-again ready to make deals face to face. Last year's gathering was virtual. (Jan. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Creepy meets cool in humanoid robots at CES tech show

A lifelike, child-size doll writhed and cried before slightly shocked onlookers snapping smartphone pictures Wednesday at the CES tech show -- where the line between cool and slightly disturbing robots can be thin. "They are a little bit creepy, but the doll, it's quite cool," she said. jm/to
ELECTRONICS
TheSpoon

CES 2022 Preview: Carbon Origins to Wants to Merge Robot Delivery With the Metaverse

If you’re looking to get a fresh start on a new career in 2022, may I suggest a new occupation as a virtual reality robot delivery driver?. Yes, that’s a job – or at least a new gig – being offered by a startup out of Minneapolis called Carbon Origins. The company, which is building a refrigerated sidewalk delivery robot by the name of Skippy, is looking to assemble a roster of remote robot pilots who will utilize virtual reality technology to pilot Skippy around to businesses and consumer homes.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

HalfDive VR headset designed to be worn lying down

If you would like to take a more relaxed approach when experience VR games and applications you may be interested in a new VR headset and virtual reality system called HalfDive which has been specifically designed to be worn lying down. The innovative project has been launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $160,000 thanks to nearly 200 backers with still 37 days remaining. Created by a design team based in Tokyo Japan the unique VR system offers controls and a more relaxed state of immersion. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $759 or £562 (depending on current exchange rates).
VIDEO GAMES
yankodesign.com

These VR Binoculars with 40x zoom and night vision are the closest thing to owning actual spy tech

Designed to be so powerful that I feel the need to add a disclaimer that you shouldn’t use this for anything illegal, the ACPOTEL is a trinocular with an integrated 4.5-inch HD display, 5x optical magnification and 8x digital magnification, built-in night-mode, and a 2000mAh lithium-ion battery powering the device. Made for outdoor recreational and adventure use, the high-precision trinocular comes with 3 different capture modes (game mode, professional mode, and pure mode) that let you click 1.3-megapixel photos and record HD videos at [email protected], while giving you the flexibility to use the ACPOTEL as either a handheld device or a tripod-mounted gizmo.
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

Meta Halts Development of In-House AR and VR Operating System as Launch of Apple Headset Approaches

Meta has stopped developing its scratch-built operating system for augmented-reality (AR) and virtual-reality (VR) devices, according to The Information. In a paywalled report published earlier today, The Information claims that Meta stopped the development of its operating system designed for Oculus virtual-reality devices and the company's upcoming augmented-reality glasses in November 2021, citing people familiar with the matter. Work on the operating system had reportedly been underway since 2017 and involved more than 300 Meta employees.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Your wrist might be where VR's newest accessories live

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. It's big. It's weird. It's curved around the wrist like a mouse that melted onto a watch strap. And maybe HTC's Vive brand has finally hit upon the future of VR controllers.
ELECTRONICS
MedicalXpress

Virtual reality archery is "braille" for orientation of blind people

Researchers at the IIT-Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (Italian Institute of Technology) developed an acoustic virtual reality-based archery game, enabling blind people to experience for the first time this type of technology, which is typically focused on vision. The researchers' aim was to understand how blind people move and orient themselves in space, and they did so in an engaging way. The platform may be used in the future to rehabilitate blind people's orientation skills and make them more independent, like braille does for reading and writing.
VIDEO GAMES

