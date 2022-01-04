One on One Wellness now accepting Medicare, Medicaid

A virtual, risk-based approach to preoperative medical evaluations for cataract surgery may be associated with safe and efficient outcomes, according to study investigators. Anthony Cuttitta, MPH, from the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Kellogg Eye Center, and the Michigan Program on Value Enhancement, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, and colleagues, considered if it was feasible to perform preoperative medical evaluations for cataract surgery in a tailored, risk-based approach without compromising patient safety, and they found that this indeed was a doable approach.
