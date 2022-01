Former President Trump has canceled a January 6 press conference he was scheduled to hold at his Mar-a-Lago home, he announced in a statement Tuesday. Trump had planned to reiterate his unfounded claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election on the one year anniversary of the assault on the U.S. Capitol. The assault followed a rally he held in Washington, D.C., and weeks of him falsely asserting the election was rigged. The former president said he'll address the issues he would have discussed on January 6 at a rally in Arizona on January 15.

