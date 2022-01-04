Testing In High Demand, Short Supply In Delaware County As COVID ‘Spreading Like Wildfire’

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Testing is in high demand and short supply with those lucky enough to get one often waiting for hours.

Testing relief. A couple spent an hour-and-a-half in a car line just outside Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital Tuesday.

From all appearances, they had a good time.

“I’ll tell you what, the lady who did the testing, I should’ve got her name. She was wonderful the way she did it because she didn’t go all the way up there. I probably would’ve had tears coming out of me eye,” Kia Butler said.

Tensions did elevate as we could hear some people complaining.

Availability of testing has been a real problem as the nation navigates a winter wave.

The governor’s office on Monday announced the start-up of a location in Yeadon.

Health officials say positive test results have been on a near-vertical incline.

“From what I’ve seen probably within the past month is this has been spreading like wildfire,” Dr. Chris Davis said.

Davis practices sports medicine in Springfield. He reports most people now know somebody dealing with COVID right now.

He says on average, symptoms tend to be mild.

“This more contagious variant with the holidays, with people being around each other, with family gatherings or whatnot, it’s spreading. And everybody that hasn’t been exposed and doesn’t have antibodies, they’re gonna catch this,” Davis said.

Davis suggests if you are experiencing symptoms, just expect you are positive and take the necessary precautions.