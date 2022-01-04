ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Testing In High Demand, Short Supply In Delaware County As COVID ‘Spreading Like Wildfire’

By Joe Holden
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iiAPN_0dcogcN400

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Testing is in high demand and short supply with those lucky enough to get one often waiting for hours.

Testing relief. A couple spent an hour-and-a-half in a car line just outside Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital Tuesday.

From all appearances, they had a good time.

“I’ll tell you what, the lady who did the testing, I should’ve got her name. She was wonderful the way she did it because she didn’t go all the way up there. I probably would’ve had tears coming out of me eye,” Kia Butler said.

Tensions did elevate as we could hear some people complaining.

Availability of testing has been a real problem as the nation navigates a winter wave.

The governor’s office on Monday announced the start-up of a location in Yeadon.

Health officials say positive test results have been on a near-vertical incline.

“From what I’ve seen probably within the past month is this has been spreading like wildfire,” Dr. Chris Davis said.

Davis practices sports medicine in Springfield. He reports most people now know somebody dealing with COVID right now.

He says on average, symptoms tend to be mild.

“This more contagious variant with the holidays, with people being around each other, with family gatherings or whatnot, it’s spreading. And everybody that hasn’t been exposed and doesn’t have antibodies, they’re gonna catch this,” Davis said.

Davis suggests if you are experiencing symptoms, just expect you are positive and take the necessary precautions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Delaware County Daily Times

Crozer Health set to close maternity unit at DCMH

Crozer Health officials confirmed that the maternity unit at Delaware County Memorial Hospital will close within two and a half weeks. A statement issued by Crozer Health representatives read, “After careful consideration, Crozer Health will be aligning inpatient women’s and children’s services and moving the inpatient OB unit at Delaware County Memorial Hospital to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in nearby Upland, Pa. effective Jan. 21, 2022.”
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Springfield, PA
Delaware County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Yeadon, PA
Springfield, PA
Government
Delaware County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
CBS Philly

FEMA-Run COVID-19 Testing Site Expected To Open This Week In Philadelphia As Record Cases Continue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal help is on the way to Philadelphia to make finding a COVID-19 test easier, but the post-holiday surge is continuing to break more records in and around the city. It was another all-time high from New Jersey on Wednesday, where there were 31,000 new daily confirmed cases, and in Philadelphia, much-needed help is on the way. “Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Philadelphia have skyrocketed,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. The health commissioner says nearly 30,000 people have been infected in Philadelphia since Christmas, with 40% of COVID-19 tests now positive. The actual number...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Sports Medicine
Delaware County Daily Times

All Delaware County hospitals at capacity due to COVID cases

All of Delaware County hospitals are at capacity and the county Medical Reserve Corps has been called to assist due to rising COVID cases. “Our community, especially our hospitals and emergency departments are overwhelmed by the impact, not just from COVID patients but those needing care for medical emergencies and accidents,” Delaware County Medical Advisor Dr. echnician prepares a children’s COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Park Lane Elementary School in Darby.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Reading Eagle

Reading reinstates disaster emergency declaration amid COVID surge

Reading Mayor Eddie Moran has reinstated a local disaster emergency declaration so his administration can respond quickly to the ongoing surge of COVID cases. In making the announcement Wednesday, Moran explained the declaration allows the city emergency management and response team to coordinate activities and take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of the pandemic on its residents and visitors.
READING, PA
CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 In MN: Continuing Spike, Latest Positivity Rate Now At 13.4%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after an announced expansion in COVID-19 testing capacity statewide, Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported 71 additional deaths and 4,149 more virus cases. According to the daily update from the health department, of the newly reported deaths, most occurred in December. Two Ramsey County residents in their late-30s and another in their 20s were among those who died. Total deaths attributed to COVID-19 is now at 10,671. Total positive cases now stand at 1,049,310 since the pandemic began, with 16,913 of the cases being reinfections. The latest positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, continues to...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Shore News Network

Mandate layoffs, high rate of omicron leads New Jersey to request federal medical ‘strike forces’ to staff hospitals and health facilities

With hospitals and long-term care facilities experiencing staff shortages across New Jersey, New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said she is requesting federal strike force teams to assist. Medical facilities statewide are experiencing COVID-related sick calls on top of hundreds of employees who have been terminated for vaccine non-compliance.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
FOX59

State changes criteria for rapid testing, cites national shortage of COVID-19 antigen tests

INDIANAPOLIS — Facing high demand and a national shortage of rapid tests, the Indiana Department of Health announced changes to its testing procedures Tuesday. The department will extend hours at the community testing and vaccination clinic outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The new hours effective immediately, will be 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Delaware County Daily Times

Free COVID-19 testing site opens in Delco this week

YEADON — The Wolf administration announced the launch of a new, free COVID-19 testing site in Delaware County and highlighted the efforts taking place to support Pennsylvanians and community partners on COVID-19 testing. The drive-through testing site in Delaware County is located at the Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, 600 S....
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy