Apple in ‘advanced negotiations’ to replace Jodie Comer in upcoming Apple TV+ film ‘Kitbag’ after she departs the project [Updated: Vanessa Kirby joins the party]

By Evan Selleck
idownloadblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January of 2021, it was reported that Ridley Scott was bringing his film about the life of Napoleon Bonaparte to Apple TV+. We already know that Joaquin Phoenix (C’mon C’mon) is set to star in the film as Bonaparte, and we learned later that Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) would be...

www.idownloadblog.com

Deadline

Julia Garner To Star in Thriller ‘Apartment 7A’ For Paramount Players, Sunday Night And Platinum Dunes

EXCLUSIVE: While the final season of her hit series Ozark is set to premiere later this month on Netflix, Emmy winner Julia Garner looks to be already setting up her next big project. Sources tell Deadline that she has signed on to star in Paramount Players’ Apartment 7A. John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing via Sunday Night along with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller via their Platinum Dunes. Natalie Erika James is attached to direct and co-wrote the latest script with Christian White based off a draft by Skylar James. Alexa Ginsburg is overseeing the project for Sunday...
MOVIES
idownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ finally offers up proper official trailer for drama ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

In most cases, a film or TV series gets plenty of build up, with a lot of footage shown that’s edited to try to not really give anything away (the effectiveness of this is debatable). Apple has followed this route for the majority of its content. But, with the upcoming drama The Tragedy of Macbeth, that hasn’t really been the case. Until now.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Italian Studies': Not Even Vanessa Kirby Can Save This Wandering Statement of Nothingness [Capsule]

In “Italian Studies,” the wonderful Vanessa Kirby is stranded in a sea of nothingness. This is the kind of pretentious independent film that gives the art form a bad name. It’s intended to be a surreal and hypnotic dive into the head of an amnesiac, but is akin to watching paint dry for a mind-numbing 78 minutes. Kirby’s, at first, unnamed protagonist gets a severe bout of temporary amnesia, she can’t remember who she is and what she’s doing on the streets of New York City. She wanders around, thinks back about prior conversations that vaguely pop into her head. Meanwhile, what are the odds that in a city of 14 million people, she bumps into people who know her, but that she sadly can’t remember. It turns out her name is Alina Reynolds and she’s a semi-successful author. Despite knowing her identity, a lot of questions go unresolved; does she have family? is she married? what’s the deal with the temporary amnesia? Alas, anyone hoping for an answer will be disappointed As Nicholas Britell’s beautifully atmospheric score continuously invades the muddled frames of this film, much like Alina, your interest starts to wander more and more. This disappointing film is all the more crushing when you realize it was directed by Adam Leon, whose last film, “Tramps,” was a buried indie treasure at TIFF 2016. And, there are moments in “Italian Studies” that do hint at something much better. I’m almost inclined to say that I’d watch Kirby read the phone book and be enthralled by her enigmatic presence, but I guess roaming around the streets of New York City with no purpose whatsoever seems to stretch those limits of patience, and sanity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

