Louisville, KY

Louisville will officially retire Russ Smith’s number on Jan. 22

By Mike Rutherford
Card Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Louisville will retire men’s basketball All-America guard Russ Smith’s No. 2 jersey number at a halftime ceremony of the Cardinals’ Jan. 22 game against Notre Dame in the KFC Yum! Center. Smith made the initial announcement on Dec. 24 in a personal tweet....

