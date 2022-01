The CDC has issued new guidance, saying Americans who test positive for COVID-19, but who don’t have any symptoms, should isolate for five days, instead of ten. The recommendation is in keeping with new research that shows people are most contagious for three days before and two days after the onset of symptoms develop. Governor Kathy Hochul issued the same guidance for health care and other “essential” workers last week. Research also shows the Omicron variant is not making people as sick as other forms of the virus.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO