BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid and Barcelona started their Copa del Rey campaigns with surprisingly hard-fought wins over lower-tier teams on Wednesday, while third-division Atlético Baleares eliminated a second topflight side by beating Celta Vigo 2-1. Madrid needed two late goals to beat Alcoyano 3-1, which one year before had eliminated the powerhouse in the same round of 32. Earlier, Barcelona had to come from behind to beat third-tier Linares Deportivo 2-1.

SOCCER ・ 9 HOURS AGO