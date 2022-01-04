76ers' Shake Milton: Out with back bruise

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
During the Los Angeles Lakers’ Sunday night win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron James was seen having an argument with assistant coach Phil Handy. According to a team official, the incident should be of no concern to fans of the Purple and Gold. Although they played poorly, the Lakers...
Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
Not one … not two … not three … not four … not five …. The New York Knicks can’t keep their hands off former Bulls. Already with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson on the roster to go along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have welcomed two more familiar faces to Madison Square Garden.
Kobe Bryant is the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time. Kobe played for the Lakers for 20 years, the duration of his entire career, and found incredible success with the franchise over two different eras. And because of everything he did for the franchise, he is considered the biggest legend for the team.
On this episode of the Sixer Sense Podcast, we welcome Matty Breisch from Section 215 to talk about the latest topics related top the Sixers. We jump right into the latest games played by the 76ers. The podcast opens up with the embarrassing loss at home versus the Miami Heat....
After missing nearly half of the 2021-22 NBA season, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is on the verge of finally making his season debut. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Kyrie is expected to make his season debut this Wednesday in a road game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets play the Memphis Grizzlies at the Barclays Center tonight, but even if Kyrie was fit, he couldn’t play.
A Christmas Eve fire erupted at the New Jersey home of Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey, but the family escaped uninjured. The New York Post reported on the incident while Philadelphia-area TV stations got video footage of the fire. ABC 6 in Philadelphia showed firefighters, with ladders leading up to house...
The Los Angeles Lakers made a very smart decision that will please LeBron James and the rest of the roster. Dave McMenamin reported that a source told ESPN that the Lakers will likely sign forward Stanley Johnson to a second 10-day contract on Thursday. This is a good move for...
LeBron James has been chasing the title of 'Greatest Of All Time' for a lot of his career and while some may think he's already achieved it, most people will pick Michael Jordan over him simply because MJ won more championships. LeBron had 10 opportunities to win and could only get 4 rings but his career isn't over yet.
Malik Monk's career didn't exactly get off to the start he'd hoped for. His first few seasons were derailed by a crowded Charlotte Hornets backcourt and a drug suspension, and that forced him to accept a minimum-salary deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to try to get back on track. That decision is paying serious dividends. After a slow start, Monk is averaging nearly 21 points across his last six games. The Lakers have won three straight, and with Monk playing this well, he's all but assured himself a continued place in their starting lineup.
The Los Angeles Lakers managed to squeak out a 108-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they needed to overcome a very uneven performance from Russell Westbrook to do so. The enigmatic point guard turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone and finished with more turnovers (nine) than made shots (seven). Westbrook finished with a strong fourth quarter, but his uneven night nearly prevented the Lakers from making it back to .500.
The New York Knicks could get a much-needed reinforcement back in the mix on Tuesday night as the veteran forward Julius Randle has been cleared out of the NBA's health and safety protocol, the team announced on Tuesday morning. Randle was one of many star players around the NBA to...
Comments / 0