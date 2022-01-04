76ers' Paul Reed: Enters COVID-19 protocols

They are rivals on the basketball court, but they are friends and business partners in the world of tequila. They also get to drink the results of the partnership. In the summer of 2016, Charlotte Hornets owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens and Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck and his now-wife, Emilia Fazzalari, sat together in a trendy Manhattan restaurant when they were in New York for an NBA board of governors meeting.
Comments / 0