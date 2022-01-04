ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LUNA/USD: Terra’s Slight Selloff May Spark Additional Buying

dailyforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUNA/USD continues to find plenty of speculative attention and it remains near all-time record values which were achieved on the 27th of December when Terra coin climbed over 100 USD in value briefly. The ability of LUNA/USD to now traverse the 90.00000000 and above territory with relative comfort is a demonstration...

www.dailyforex.com

MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 2.56% to $332.46 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $51.87 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Falls Into Support Only to Bounce

The NASDAQ has fallen significantly during the trading session on Thursday, but then turned around to show signs of support at the 15,600 level, an area that has been important more than once as of late. That being said, the market is currently consolidating overall and therefore I think is probably only a matter of time before we see buyers jump back in. The resulting candlestick is a hammer, which of course is a candlestick that a lot of people will pay close attention to. Ultimately, if we can break above the top of the candlestick for Thursday, it is technically a bullish sign.
dailyforex.com

CAC Forecast: Index Gaps Lower as France Pulls Back

The Parisian index gapped lower to open up the trading session on Thursday, but then turned around to fill the gap and then turned back around. That being said, the market is looking a little overdone and exhausted, but at this point time I think that any pullback will more than likely offer value that a lot of people will be paying close attention to. This market has been extraordinarily bullish for quite some time, and therefore it makes quite a bit of sense that we need occasional pullback to offer value so more traders will get involved. France has been one of the better performers for a while now, so this should not be a huge surprise.
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Gives Back Early Gains Against CAD

The US dollar initially rallied against the Canadian dollar during the trading session on Thursday, but as you can see gave up gains near the 1.28 handle. This is not a huge surprise considering what has been going on in the oil market, which of course has a major influence on the Canadian dollar itself. That being said, I believe it is probably only a matter of time before we have to make a bigger decision, but Friday itself is going to be very volatile and dangerous due to the fact that both of these countries are going to be announcing jobs figures. On top of that, the announcements come out simultaneously, so at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time, you can expect a lot of choppy behavior in this market.
dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index Falls but Finds Value Hunters

The German index gapped a little bit lower during the trading session on Thursday, but then fell rather significantly. That being said, it looks as if the DAX is finding support near the €16,000 level, which makes quite a bit of sense. Ultimately, this is a market that I think will continue to see plenty of buyers on dips as it offers a little bit of value. Quite frankly, the DAX is likely going to continue to find plenty of people willing to jump in every time there is a pullback due to the fact that a lot of traders will more than likely have missed a lot of the noise.
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Has Bounce From 50 Day EMA

The S&P 500 has drifted a little bit lower during the trading session on Thursday to reach down towards the crucial 50 day EMA that currently sits at the 4650 handle. At this point in time, the market looks very likely to bounce from here, and if we break above the top of the candlestick for the day, then it is likely that we will start to climb towards the 4800 level above. The 4800 level has been a significant amount of resistance over the last couple of, so therefore think it will be difficult to break above there. However, if we were to do so then it would obviously be a very bullish sign.
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Get Slammed

Gold markets have broken down significantly during the course of the trading session on Thursday, as we have sliced through the $1800 level like it was not even there. Because of this, we are now hanging about the $1785 level, an area that has been supportive more than once in the past. Because of this, it will be interesting to see what happens over the next day or so as we have the jobs number coming out on Friday. This obviously will have a direct effect on the US dollar, and therefore could throw quite a bit of volatility in the gold market.
investing.com

The Smart Way To Trade This Week’s Selloff

The S&P 500 traded mostly flat on Thursday, following Wednesday’s 1.9% blood bath, finishing down a modest 0.1%. Half-full or half-empty? Both sides have good arguments here. Not extending the selloff is a bullish sign. Collapses are breathtakingly quick. Stop to ask questions and you are already too late....
FXStreet.com

EUR/NOK about sideways, slightly higher USD/NOK in 2022 – Nordea

After strengthening last year on the back of higher oil prices and rising stock markets, economists at Nordea believe the Norwegian krone will move broadly sideways in 2022. The caveat is that rising rates could give a bumpy ride in equity markets which will hurt NOK. “We believe the NOK...
Markets Insider

Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the tech sell-off is a good time to load up on FAANG stocks

Famed investor Mark Mobius has said the steep equity market sell-off is a good time to load up on profitable technology stocks such as the so-called FAANG companies. Mobius told CNBC Wednesday: "Those [companies] that have been hit as a result of the overall decline in tech stocks, that are making money, that have a good return on capital that are growing… these are great buys right now."
investing.com

Gold Sinks 2%, Finally Breaking Back of $1,800 Support

Investing.com - It looked invincible for a while against the twin evils of soaring inflation and the dollar. But gold finally succumbed to the rate hike chants around it, sinking 2% on Thursday to break the back of its erstwhile $1,800 support. Gold futures’ most active contract on New York’s...
The Independent

Finance and commodity firms help FTSE to gains after late rally

A strong afternoon session helped the FTSE climb into the green to end a broadly positive first week of trading in 2022.London’s top index had been in negative territory until around 2pm but pushed on later in the day as positivity among traders particularly buoyed banking and commodity stocks.The FTSE 100 ended the day 34.91 points, or 0.47%, higher at 7,485.28 points.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a mixed finish to an otherwise positive week for European equity markets with the FTSE 100 outperforming today, due to outperformance from financials as well as basic...
Reuters

Fed signals trigger world stocks, bonds sell-off

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Stock markets were deep in the red and some key government bond yields climbed to their highest in years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled the possibility of faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal. Both Asia and Europe's bourses fell heavily after Wall...
UPI News

Dow falls 392 points as Fed signals more agressive interest rate spike

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. markets plummetted Wednesday after the Federal Reserve discussed plans to raise interest rates more aggresively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392 points, or 1.07%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.84% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.34% as tech stocks were among the hardest hit.
