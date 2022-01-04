Mass Effect Legendary Edition heads to Xbox Game Pass this week

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate were recently updated with a variety of new games, and one of these new games is one of 2016's best games. Across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now play one of 2016's best games. In 2016, gamers were treated to a wide range of great games, including Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Inside, Overwatch, Dark Souls III, Battlefield 1, Pokemon Go, DOOM, Rez Infinite, Owlboy, The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine, and Firewatch, the latter of which is now on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Right now, we don't know how long Firewatch will be available with Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and we don't anticipate this changing. What we do know is that it's a limited-time ordeal.
