Mass Effect Legendary Edition heads to Xbox Game Pass this week

By Andrea Kasparian
rpgsite.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Game Pass sweetens the deal for RPG fans a little more in the New Year as Mass Effect Legendary Edition heads to the service. As part of this month's lineup, subscribers to PC Game Pass or Ultimate with EA Play can start their remastered rendevous with Shepard this Thursday, January...

www.rpgsite.net



