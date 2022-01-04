Bet-at-home shutters Malta business after Austrian casino withdrawal

British citizens have been banned from driving across France to homes in other European Union countries, according to a Channel Tunnel train operator.Eurotunnel Le Shuttle which transports vehicle-carrying trains between Dover and Calais said the decision was made by the French government.Non-essential travel from the UK to France has been banned since December 18 in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, but several exemptions have been in place.URGENT UPDATE FOR BRITISH RESIDENTS IN EU: Following a French Government decision, on 28/12/2021, unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered 3rd...
