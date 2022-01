Spring 2022 update: A message to students, faculty, and staff. As many of our students begin their winter break, we want to share preliminary plans and new requirements for the spring 2022 semester. We are encouraged by our experience this fall, but at the same time, we’re aware that the infection rates in Rochester and around the country—especially with the rapid emergence of omicron—could worsen before the start of the semester, requiring a next-level set of plans and responses.

