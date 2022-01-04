Colton Underwood and Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown Buy a House Together 1 Month After Going Public With Their Romance

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Jordan C. Brown/Instagram

Taking the next step! Colton Underwood and boyfriend Jordan C. Brown have bought a house together one month after they made their relationship official, Us Weekly confirms.

The duo purchased the $3 million home in December 2021 after they confirmed their romance on Instagram. That same month, Underwood, 29, gushed about his boyfriend, 38, as he reflected on the significance of sharing his journey on Coming Out Colton.

“I’m happy, I’m in love and I’m in a good position,” the athlete exclusively told Us ahead of the show’s debut, adding that Brown has met his family. “Everything as far as that goes has been pretty smooth. What was so cool too was, like, after the show was over, I didn’t know what was really next. I knew that I was still coming out and I still am. So there’s still things to work through right now. … The friends that I have, the support group that I have has been so helpful and impactful.”

At the time, the reality star explained why he chose not to include his relationship with Brown on the Netflix series, saying, “I have been through that. I have done that. Even going into the show, that was one of the conversations with the production company. … I’m not in a space right now to really, like, put myself out there like that. I had a lot of self-discovery to do.”

Although Underwood and Brown haven’t shared the screen yet, the former professional football player didn’t rule out documenting his romance in the future, adding, “I don’t want to speak in definitives right now because as I learned, I’m growing and I want to give myself space to really explore new things at the moment. I’ve definitely drawn boundaries on that. Having a public relationship, for me, was not healthy. I just think right now I’m really sort of protecting and guarding what I have.”

Viewers originally met Underwood when he joined Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. After ending season 14 single, the former NFL player appeared on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise before he became the season 23 Bachelor.

Underwood left the show with Cassie Randolph in 2019, but the duo faced their fair share of ups and downs. Four months after they announced their split in May 2020, Randolph, 26, was granted a restraining order against the Indiana native after he reportedly was “stalking and harassing her.” The case was dropped in November 2020.

Underwood later addressed his personal life when he came out as gay.

“This year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are,” he shared during an interview with Good Morning America in April 2021. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. … I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

The TV personality explained that he went through a really tough time, seemingly discussing his past with Randolph.

“I got into a place with my personal life that was dark, and bad, and I can list a bunch of different things, but they’d all be excuses,” Underwood explained at the time. “I think overall, the reason why now is because I got to a place where I didn’t think I was ever going to share this I don’t, I would have rather died than, say, ‘I’m gay.’I think that was sort of my wake-up call.”

Later that year, Us confirmed that Underwood was dating Brown as they enjoyed a tropical getaway together. Three months later, Underwood made their relationship Instagram official in December 2021 with a sweet tribute, writing, “Happy birthday to my dog-loving, family man, corn-fed love.”