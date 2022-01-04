Japanese firm shows off immersive virtual reality

If you would like to take a more relaxed approach when experience VR games and applications you may be interested in a new VR headset and virtual reality system called HalfDive which has been specifically designed to be worn lying down. The innovative project has been launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $160,000 thanks to nearly 200 backers with still 37 days remaining. Created by a design team based in Tokyo Japan the unique VR system offers controls and a more relaxed state of immersion. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $759 or £562 (depending on current exchange rates).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO