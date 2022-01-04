Japanese firm shows off immersive virtual reality

Shiftall is expanding its virtual reality options with four devices, including a new VR headset. The company unveiled the devices on Wednesday during CES 2022, and they’re all set to arrive throughout 2022. First up on the list of new devices is Shiftall’s MeganeX, an ultra-lightweight and high-resolution VR headset. The lighter weight should help with headset fatigue, which is a common issue VR users run into after extended periods of time wearing their headsets. The head-mounted display also features a foldable frame and built-in speakers. It should be easy to store, and not needing to add an external headset means you won’t need to worry about extra weight being added on.
Comments / 0