Green Bay, WI

All Green Bay high schools to launch updated safety protocols

By Alice Reid
 1 day ago
All Green Bay high schools will implement new safety protocols in the new year. It comes after several disruptions last year, including social media threats that threatened school safety.

Most of the high schools in Green Bay Area Public Schools are launching updated protocols this week.

The protocols are nearly the same at all schools. Nearly all doors will be locked and students must go through designated doors. Students must present their student ID upon entry and keep their ID visible throughout the day.

Additionally, students will not be able to wear winter jackets or blankets during the school day.

The exact protocols can be found here for East High , for Green Bay West , for Southwest High and for Preble .

