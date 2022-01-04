ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Two-year-old boy with cancer who was hailed a 'superhero' after doing chemo in a gold cape finally gets to ring the bell to celebrate being free from the disease after grueling year-long battle

By Ria Newman, Lillian Gissen, Harrison Moore For Dailymail.Com
 1 day ago

A two-year-old boy with cancer who was hailed a 'superhero' after video of him celebrating his final chemo session in a gold cape is capturing hearts around the world once again while ringing the bell to signify he is finally free from his disease.

Noah Eyo, from Los Angeles, California, was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma — a form of liver cancer — in February of last year and has since had to endure countless rounds of intense chemotherapy, as well as multiple surgeries.

The cancer quickly spread from Noah's liver to his lungs, leaving him in need of multiple operations — including two surgeries and a liver transplant.

But now, Noah is officially cancer-free and was able to ring the bell to signify the important milestone — an emotional moment that was captured and shared to social media and has since gone viral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqMVY_0dcoaH6L00
After a long battle with cancer, a two-year-old boy who was previously branded a 'superhero' is finally enjoying life as a normal toddler. He is pictured with his parents and little brother
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3Cnj_0dcoaH6L00
Noah Eyo, from Los Angeles, California, was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma - a form of liver cancer - in February last year and has since had to endure intense chemotherapy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1337jT_0dcoaH6L00
It spread from his liver to his lungs, leaving him in need of multiple operations - including two surgeries and a liver transplant 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltEXK_0dcoaH6L00
But now, Noah is officially cancer-free and was able to ring the bell to signify the important milestone - an emotional moment that was captured and shared to social media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmHaS_0dcoaH6L00
The sweet video showed Noah being cradled in his father, David's arms as he reached out for the bell and swung it side to side. His mom, Nikki, emotionally watched on

The sweet video showed Noah being cradled in his father's arms as he reached out for the bell, which is rung any time someone beats cancer, and swung it side to side.

Dad David Eyo, 30, could be seen supporting his brave little boy, as his mom, Nikki Ayo, 30, emotionally watched on.

His mom recently opened up about how life has been for the tot since he finished his treatment, and she said he's excited to just be a normal kid for once.

She said: 'Noah is doing great, all the scans are showing no signs of cancer at this time.

'He's getting to enjoy being a toddler again which is so heartwarming to see as this whole thing has been so hard on him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJiKh_0dcoaH6L00
His mom recently opened up about how life has been for the tot since he finished his treatment, and she said he's excited to just be a normal kid for once 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9GBL_0dcoaH6L00
She has been documenting his journey on Instagram for months, and back in November, she shared another video that showed her little boy celebrating his final day of chemotherapy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EAJnX_0dcoaH6L00
In the clip, which also went viral, Noah could be seen running around the hospital wearing a gold cape and a top that said ‘last day of chemo’ on it 

'It's been such a difficult journey to get to this point, but Noah couldn't have been any braver — we are just so proud of him.

'Whilst all this was going on I also gave birth to a healthy baby boy and we named him Isaiah. We can't wait to live the rest of our lives as one healthy, happy family.'

Because of Noah's amazing courage and strength, he was made an ambassador for the American Childhood Cancer Organization.

The organization provides support to families of children with cancer, and it gave Noah a care package with a cape inside — which he proudly wore to whoosh into his final chemo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZ7Tk_0dcoaH6L00
The youngster played with a toy duck and appeared thrilled to be finally finished with the severe treatment 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DB0i0_0dcoaH6L00
Because of Noah's amazing courage and strength, he was made an ambassador for the American Childhood Cancer Organization 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GE8su_0dcoaH6L00
Nikki also paid tribute to the 'amazing' team of nurses and staff that looked after Noah during his treatment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYYKv_0dcoaH6L00
She wrote: 'To the end of Chemo! #Noahstrong. What a journey, couldn’t have done it without this amazing team of nurses and staff. They will forever be in our heart'

His mom has been documenting his journey on Instagram for months, and back in November, she shared another video that showed her little boy celebrating his final day of chemotherapy in the cape.

In the clip, which also went viral, Noah could be seen running around the hospital wearing the gold cape and a top that said ‘last day of chemo’ on it.

The youngster played with a toy duck and appeared thrilled to be finally finished with the severe treatment.

Nikki captioned the video: 'Hip Hip Hooray - Last Day of Chemo is today!'

In another social media post, Nikki also paid tribute to the 'amazing' team of nurses and staff that looked after Noah during his treatment.

She wrote: 'To the end of Chemo! #Noahstrong. What a journey, couldn’t have done it without this amazing team of nurses and staff. They will forever be in our heart.'

