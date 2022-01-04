ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Woman Raised With Siblings in 'House of Horror' Became TikTok Sensation After Rescue

By Samantha Berlin
 1 day ago
"What we are witnessing is one of the greatest stories of survival AND healing in modern history. Jordan is my new favorite hero!" one commenter...

C2B4ICU
1d ago

someone should really sit her down and tell her the cold truth and hard facts about social media. peoples opinions. trolls. and yes she wants a normal life she will fall faster getting there by going on social media after this whole interview thing just debuted. people are mean and she knows how people can be apparently and knows you dont have to do anything to them to provoke meanness but sometimes internet bullies can just be too much and don't stop. she may not be ready for the ugly parts of the world she only sees as beautiful right now

17
Constance Mack
1d ago

Ummm...after what these children have been through, I think it's a little soon to be hoping social media is the answer to success and millions. The internet can be JUST as brutal as their parents!!! Many u-Tubers have committed suicide!!! Aren't their any relatives involved here!!! They should be getting mental and emotional therapy, getting proper education, the older ones should be thinking of a career, and living a STABLE life before going bananas on social media!! They know NOTHING about the world around them!! WHERE'S HELP FOR THESE KIDS??!! 🤔🙄🧐

2
Justice4all
1d ago

I just hope the best for her and her poor siblings ! So terrible what the justice system has done to these kids . They don’t even have access to their donation fund . Would be surprised if the people in charge spent that money . I hope she can handle the media ! People can be so mean but I hope they find more support there than meanness ❤️❤️❤️

2
