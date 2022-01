In 2017, before Jake Paul took up combat sports, he grappled with Bellator veteran AJ Agazarm. Agazarm is known for his jiu-jitsu and is a key member of the Diaz academy and has five fights in MMA, with all five coming in Bellator. In 2017, Agazaram had yet to fight in MMA but he grappled with Paul who was uber-famous due to his popularity on the Disney channel and YouTube. And to no surprise, Agazarm tapped Paul.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO