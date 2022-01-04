ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Thoughts // Bruins Big Weekend // QB Rankings – 1/4 (Hour 3)

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(0:00) The third hour of the show opens up with the guys...

Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

Video Shows Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady

When much of the NFL world turned its back on Antonio Brown, Tom Brady was able to get the mercurial receiver another chance with the Bucs. After Brown stormed off the field mid-game, it’s more likely than not those chances are up. However, in their on-field interaction on the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
NBC Sports

Gronk has fitting reaction to Antonio Brown incident

Rob Gronkowski was too focused on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback bid to notice Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets. Brown is no longer with the Bucs after ripping off his jersey and abruptly leaving the field following a disagreement with head coach Bruce Arians. The incident occurred while Tampa Bay's offense was on the field, so Gronk didn't have much of a chance to realize what exactly was happening.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
nbcboston.com

Bill Belichick Reacts to Antonio Brown Incident

Belichick reacts to AB incident, details Pats' mental health philosophy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If there's any silver lining from Antonio Brown's bizarre sideline spat with Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it's that the incident brought mental health back into the conversation. After Brown took off...
NFL
The Spun

Look: James Harrison Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Tonight is expected to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should be an emotional scene, as a result. Though these last few years haven’t been pretty, Roethlisberger is a Steelers legend. And tonight, he’ll play in what’s expected to be the last home game of his Steelers career.
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC on Sunday night, with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions will be for stats only, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. are planning on playing. The Packers’...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett has amazing quote about Ben Roethlisberger farewell

Monday is likely to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field, and the Cleveland Browns are trying to spoil the party. Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett is particularly aware of the significance of Monday’s game. Speaking to ESPN prior to kickoff, Garrett had a fantastic one-liner about celebrating the occasion with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Mina Kimes’ Nasty Fan Email

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Mina Kimes received a nasty and sexist email from a potential fan. She was accused of knowing “nothing” about male sports, albeit anyone who has watched her knows that’s not true. “Mina, stop embarrassing yourself and pretending to actually know anything about...
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeBron James will be pleased with Lakers newest signing

The Los Angeles Lakers made a very smart decision that will please LeBron James and the rest of the roster. Dave McMenamin reported that a source told ESPN that the Lakers will likely sign forward Stanley Johnson to a second 10-day contract on Thursday. This is a good move for...
NBA
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL

