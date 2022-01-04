Blacklight - Official Trailer

Kingdom is coming out with a new live-action film soon, and has dropped the first trailer revealing when the new sequel will be hitting theaters in Japan! Yasuhira Hara's original manga series has been expanding in a number of ways in the past few years. Although the third season of the anime had been delayed due to complications from the ongoing COVID pandemic, it was soon revealed to be such a success that a fourth season is now in the works. All the while, the newest live-action effort for the franchise has been in the works as well.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO