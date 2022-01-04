ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Blacklight - Official Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrust, identity and the danger of unchecked power push a covert operative to the edge in director Mark Williams' intense action-thriller Blacklight. Travis Block (Neeson) lives and...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Exclusive: 'Blacklight' Trailer Has Liam Neeson Beating up Bad Guys in Action Thriller

There are but a few things in life that can be considered certain: death, taxes, and Liam Neeson showing up in yearly movies in which he beats bad guys down to a tomatoey pulp. Collider can exclusively reveal the explosive, action-packed trailer for the latest: director Mark Williams' Blacklight, in which Neeson plays Travis Block, a freelance government "fixer" whose family are threatened when Block comes close to unveiling terrible state secrets. These baddies clearly never watched Taken, else they'd know the cardinal rule: whatever you do, never go for Neeson's family.
MOVIES
gamesradar.com

Netflix has officially released the first trailer for The Witcher prequel Blood Origin

It was originally a post-credits surprise for The Witcher season 2, but now Netflix has released the first trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin to the wider public. Not familiar with Blood Origin? It’s a prequel set 1,200 years before the events of the mainline Witcher series. Here’s the logline from the streamer to get you up to speed.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Grandpa Liam Neeson fights for his family in 'Blacklight'

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Briarcliff Entertainment released the trailer for the film Blacklight on Tuesday. The Liam Neeson action movie premieres Feb. 11 in theaters. Neeson plays Travis Block, a freelancer for government agencies. Travis is ready to retire and be present for his granddaughter (Gabriella Sengos). When Block's daughter...
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Liam Neeson Gets Deadly Serious In BLACKLIGHT Trailer – Only In Theatres February 11

Trust, identity, and the danger of unchecked power push a covert operative to the edge in director Mark Williams’ intense action thriller BLACKLIGHT. Travis Block (Neeson) lives and fights in the shadows. A freelance government “fixer,” Block is a dangerous man whose assignments have included extracting agents out of deep-cover situations. When Block discovers a shadowy program called Operation Unity is striking down ordinary citizens for reasons known only to Block’s boss, FBI chief Robinson (Quinn), he enlists the help of a journalist (Raver-Lampman), but his past and present collide when his daughter and granddaughter are threatened. Now Block needs to rescue the people he loves and expose the truth for a shot at redemption. Nothing and no one is safe when secrets are hidden in BLACKLIGHT.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Block#Operation Unity
IGN

Naomi - Official Teaser Trailer

From Oscar nominee/Emmy winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship ("Arrow"), and starring Kaci Walfall ("Army Wives," "Power," "The Lion King" on Broadway) in the title role, the DC drama Naomi follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event...
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most underrated spy thriller on Amazon Prime ASAP

What induces sweat better than a suspenseful, high-stakes heist? Hollywood’s great film pantheon is stacked with examples, like the climactic bank robbery from Heat, which sees Robert De Niro skirmish with cops in the Los Angeles streets. Or consider the tightly wound back-end of Drive, which deals with the consequences of a job gone wrong as the mounting tension becomes agonizingly protracted.
TV & VIDEOS
mxdwn.com

Second Official Trailer for ‘Uncharted’ Released

Deadline reports that Sony Pictures released a new trailer for Uncharted, the film adaptation of Naughty Dog’s iconic PlayStation video game that follows the adventures of thief and treasure hunter Nathan Drake. Tom Holland, who’s currently taking over the box office with Spider-Man: No Way Home, plays the film’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Cinema Blend

Liam Neeson Has Not Retired From Action Yet, Is Back With A Gun In His Hand In First Blacklight Trailer

Liam Neeson has been an action movie staple for many years, but at the beginning of 2021, he announced that he’d be retiring from the genre given his advanced age. A year later, we haven’t hit the endpoint of this portion of his career just yet, as evidenced by the impending arrival of Blacklight. Neeson is back with a gun in his hand to take down bad guys, and you can get a taste of what’s to come in his latest action flick by watching the first trailer.
MOVIES
GeekyGadgets

Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City 9 minute film trailer released by Sony

Resident Evil fans who have not yet seen the new film are sure to enjoy this new trailer released by Sony Pictures Entertainment providing a look at the first 9 minutes of the new movie written and directed by Johannes Roberts. The latest reboot of the Resident Evil film franchise has finally dropped Milla Jovovich as the main protagonist and had a theatrical premiere during November 2021.
MOVIES
Collider

'Jackass Forever': Destructive Featurette Reveals New, Soon-To-Be-Wrecked Faces of the Crew

There are just a couple of things you need to know about Jackass Forever: first of all, it's brimming with all of the sadistic, slapstick violence that we've come to expect from Johnny Knoxville & co.; secondly, one of the newbies is called Poopies, because of course he is. Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios have just released a new featurette introducing some of the freshmen of the expanded motley crew, and some of them might just be as twisted as the originals.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kingdom Live-Action Movie Sequel Confirms Release Window With New Trailer

Kingdom is coming out with a new live-action film soon, and has dropped the first trailer revealing when the new sequel will be hitting theaters in Japan! Yasuhira Hara's original manga series has been expanding in a number of ways in the past few years. Although the third season of the anime had been delayed due to complications from the ongoing COVID pandemic, it was soon revealed to be such a success that a fourth season is now in the works. All the while, the newest live-action effort for the franchise has been in the works as well.
COMICS
TechRadar

The Witcher: Blood Origin: release date, trailer, cast, plot and more

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to deliver a whole new experience for fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's beloved fantasy novel series. With Netflix enjoying plenty of success with its live-action adaptation of Sapkowski's books in The Witcher season 1 and season 2, it's unsurprising that more Continent-based action is coming to the streamer. And, while The Witcher season 3 is some way off being released, Blood Origin – an upcoming six-part miniseries – will fill the Witcher-shaped void in our lives.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Through My Window' Trailer Reveals a Heated Romance Between Sparring Neighbors

Shared WiFi passwords have always brought people together, and in Netflix’s upcoming Spanish language film, A través de mi ventana, or Through My Window, the protagonist will prove exactly that. An adaptation of the 2016 Wattpad novel by Venezuelan author Ariana Godoy, the steamy romance is set to hit Netflix on February 4, and today, the streaming service has taken to Twitter to give fans the official trailer that they’ve been longing for.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Uncharted - Official Trailer 2

Watch the newest Uncharted movie trailer. Fortune favors the bold. Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of "the greatest treasure never found" while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan's long-lost brother. The movie stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. The screenplay is by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. It is produced by Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, and Ari Arad. Executive producers are Ruben Fleischer, Robert J. Dohrmann, David Bernad, Tom Holland, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Neil Druckmann, Evan Wells, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, arrives in theaters on February 18, 2022. #IGN #Movies #Uncharted.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Welcomes Suki to Its Set

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been thrilling audiences for years now, and Netflix hopes to translate its heart with its big live-action project. If you did not know, the entertainment giant is producing an adaptation of Avatar following a misguided attempt by Hollywood in the past. So far, it seems netizens are hopeful about the series given its all-star casting, and now Suki has joined the set as production continues in Canada.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Trailer Gears Up for a Chaotic and Bloody Finale

With gunfire, bloodshed, and tears, the trailer for Series 6 of Peaky Blinders has finally been released. Season 6 will wrap up the action packed and drama filled series that got its start in 2013. Created by Steven Knight, the award winning series got its start on the BBC, before being purchased by Netflix. The official trailer will be an exciting treat for fans who have been patiently awaiting the arrival of the sixth season as the pandemic severely slowed down the show’s production.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy