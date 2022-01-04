Golden Globes 2022 Plans Revealed: Awards Still a Go, but No Audience on January 9

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving ahead with the 2022 Golden Globe Awards this Sunday, January 9. The stripped-down event will take place at 6 p.m. PT, with no audience or media invited to attend due to COVID-19 concerns as the industry contends with the ongoing omicron surge.

Select HFPA members and philanthropists will be in attendance as this year’s nominees are feted, and winners revealed. How the show will be circulated, whether via a live stream or on social media, has not been revealed yet.

“Over the past 25 years, the HFPA has donated $50 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts; incredibly impactful organizations, many of whom were hit hard over the last two years as a result of the pandemic,” the HFPA said in a statement.

The HFPA also plans to use the event as an opportunity to redress ongoing diversity concerns that have plagued the organization.

Per the HFPA, “During the program, Kyle Bowser, Senior Vice President of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau, will further discuss the ‘Reimagine Coalition,’ a joint five-year initiative to increase diversity, equity and inclusion across the global entertainment industry. Each year the HFPA and the NAACP Hollywood Bureau will collaborate on, fund, and support a series of trailblazing initiatives, with the overall goals of ensuring visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds; increasing diverse representation in the industry; and building pathways to inclusion for young artists and journalists of color.”

For all attendees, proof of vaccination and a booster shot, along with a negative PCR test within 48 hours, will be required for entry. All guests will be masked and socially distanced at all times within the ballroom. There will be no red carpet, and no media credential requests will be accepted.

The HFPA added, “Over the last eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled its bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership, and more. Recently, the HFPA admitted their largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters.”

Still, as of September, the HFPA held onto all of its existing members after requiring them to reapply for membership under strict eligibility requirements.

See the full list of 2022 nominees here .