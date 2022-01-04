School Board Removes Audience for Interrupting Discussion on Reimposing Mask Mandate

Alachua County Public Schools will require employees, volunteers and visitors to wear masks when they return from winter break on Tuesday due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases. ACPS has been monitoring the rise in cases in Alachua County, ACPS spokesperson Jackie Johnson said. In the last two weeks, county COVID-19 cases increased from 677 to more than 2,000, contributing to Florida’s nearly 300,000 cases this past week. ACPS announced the change in mask requirements for staff Sunday in an update for families on its website.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO