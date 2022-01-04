ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

School Board Removes Audience for Interrupting Discussion on Reimposing Mask Mandate

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

About 20 people protested against the potential mandate in a Kansas district before a school board meeting began, and some heckled and interrupted the...

www.newsweek.com

Reading Eagle

Exeter School Board temporarily reinstates mask mandate

The Exeter School Board voted 7-2 Sunday to reinstate mask requirements for all students, staff and visitors to district buildings. The restriction takes effect Monday and is to continue until Jan. 19. The board plans to revisit the issue at its Jan. 18 meeting. The board met Sunday to discuss...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Hays Post

Manhattan reinstates school district-wide mask mandate

Monday night, in a special meeting of the USD 383 Board of Education, board members voted 4-1 to again require masks inside all district facilities. The policy starts Tuesday. District Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade recommended a temporary return to mask requirements in all district facilities. Members of the district’s Medical...
EDUCATION
pennrecord.com

Chester and Delaware county parents drop lawsuit against Tredyffrin-Easttown School Board, after mask mandate was nixed

PHILADELPHIA – A group of parents from Chester County and Delaware County have dropped claims against their local school district, over the district implementing a health and safety plan which included a mask mandate for students unless they received a religious or medical exemption and regular COVID-19 testing. David...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
State
Kansas State
accesswdun.com

Gainesville City Schools reinstates mask mandate

Students in Gainesville City Schools will be required to wear masks when they return from winter break on Wed., Jan 5, 2022. According to a press release from the school system, the mask mandate is being reinstated out of caution of the spread of COVID-19 during winter break. "While we...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

School Board discusses building delays

Does the school district want to enter into litigation with the general contractor of its Wellness Center building and vestibule addition to the high school?. That’s the question Clear Lake School Board members discussed at their Tuesday, Dec. 14, meeting. The answer turned out to be, not yet. Superintendent...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
WREG

Collierville school board votes ‘no’ to mask mandate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville School District students will return to in-person learning following winter break, but without being required to wear masks. The decision comes just one day after the school board debated the mask issue. “I hate the idea of implementing mask mandates,” board member Frank Warren said. Wanda Gibbs, another board member, said […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
KTTS

Springfield Public Schools Rescinds Mask Mandate

Springfield Public Schools says its district-wide mask mandate will be no longer in effect beginning Thursday. The district says it was forced to drop its masking requirement after the Missouri Attorney General issued a cease-and-desist letter that put school districts and public health officials in difficult situations. SPS says a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
newspressnow.com

School bus mask mandate still in effect

The federal government continues to impose a face-covering mandate for all school bus passengers, charging individual firms to enforce it even as local educators have generally moved away from such rules. The public health order, which is based in Title 42 of the U.S. Code in sections concerning the authority...
TRAFFIC
wmay.com

Bailey Calls For End To School Mask Mandate

A Republican candidate for governor says it’s time to end the statewide mask mandate for Illinois schools. State Senator Darren Bailey says the mask requirement is just one example of an “extreme agenda” being pushed by Governor JB Pritzker and the main teachers unions, where control over schools is being taken away from parents and local school boards.
EDUCATION
News Channel Nebraska

Minden woman suing school board over mask-related removal

MINDEN, Neb. -- A central Nebraska woman who was kicked off the school board for not wearing a mask is now going to court. Katie Sinsel was removed from an April meeting of the Minden School Board after she refused to comply with a policy requiring everyone to wear masks at the board's meetings. She was later voted off the board.
MINDEN, NE
Petoskey News Review

Judge turns down injunction for school mask mandate

GAYLORD — Otsego County Circuit Court Judge George Mertz has denied a request for a temporary injunction to halt the mask mandate at the Gaylord Community Schools. Mertz's decision on Dec. 17 came in a lawsuit filed by a group of parents called Let Them Breathe that seeks to overturn an order from the Health Department of Northwest Michigan requiring masks in the Gaylord schools and other districts in Northern Michigan in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
GAYLORD, MI
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Leader

City schools return to mask mandate

The Brookhaven School District has announced all campuses will return to a universal mask mandate when teachers and students return to school this week. The mandate includes wearing a mask covering the nose and mouth when indoors or on a school bus for all students, teachers and staff. All visitors to K-12 schools, school settings and school district offices just wear masks covering the nose and mouth regardless of vaccination status.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
fox35orlando.com

New mask mandate at Orange County schools

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is surging in Florida as students are returning to class from winter break. In Orange County, any adult who goes onto school property will need to wear a mask. That includes parents and teachers, at least through January.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Little Apple Post

Special 383 board meeting considers mask mandate

Following a recommendation from Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade to implement a temporary return to a mask requirement inside all indoor USD 383 facilities, a special board meeting will be held tonight at 5:30 p.m. Board members – including newly-elected Christine Weixelman and Jayme Morris-Hardeman – will decide whether to return...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Independent Florida Alligator

Alachua County Public Schools mandates masks for employees

Alachua County Public Schools will require employees, volunteers and visitors to wear masks when they return from winter break on Tuesday due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases. ACPS has been monitoring the rise in cases in Alachua County, ACPS spokesperson Jackie Johnson said. In the last two weeks, county COVID-19 cases increased from 677 to more than 2,000, contributing to Florida’s nearly 300,000 cases this past week. ACPS announced the change in mask requirements for staff Sunday in an update for families on its website.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

State, school boards say mask appeal moot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — Attorneys for the Florida Department of Health and three school boards say an appeal has become moot in a high-profile fight about student mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Health filed a response Monday at the 4th District Court...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

