ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

School Bus Driver Shortage Could Lead to Less Knowledgeable Drivers

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In an effort to battle the staffing shortage, the Departments of Transportation and Education will allow states to waive portions of the applicant...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

School districts across the US are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and surge of COVID as cases of Omicron variant doubles in just 24 hours

School districts across the nation are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and a surge of COVID as cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has doubled in just 24 hours ahead of the holiday break, according to reports. On Friday, Prince George's County in Maryland became the...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Utah State
foxsanantonio.com

Officer confronts school bus driver over masked kids

ST. LOUIS - A Missouri school district is reiterating that kids have to wear masks on buses after a police officer confronted a driver over the policy. Video shows the man telling a school bus driver in Saint Louis County she was breaking the law. Officer: "Okay, I'm going to...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Texoma's Homepage

Worker shortages hit Falls Ride, bus drivers needed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With worker shortages nationwide, a transportation service right here in Wichita Falls has now fallen victim to the shortage of drivers. Falls Ride is in need of bus drivers and just last Thursday, they had to cut some routes due to a shortage of both full-time and part-time drivers. This is […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
fox13news.com

Pasco County reducing bus service amid driver shortage

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Beginning next week, the Pasco County Public Transportation will modify or suspend bus services on multiple routes due to a 25% decrease in the number of drivers. The specific routes that will see changes are 20, 21, 23, and 54, according to department director Kurt...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
AOL Corp

Schools adopting 'test-to-stay' policy as omicron shifts plans for 2022

As another surge of Covid cases has swept the U.S., school districts around the country are pushing to keep classrooms open next week when students return from winter breaks. Officials in the country’s largest school system, New York City’s, said Tuesday that they will double in-school testing of students even without symptoms or exposure, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and deploy millions of at-home rapid tests as the city and the state deal with record-shattering daily case counts because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#School Safety
Redding Record Searchlight

Shasta school district dealing with bus driver shortages, hiring new principal at Foothill

To get a handle on a shortage of substitute bus drivers, Shasta Union High School District officials have promoted one of their own within the transportation department. Trystan Thomas, who previously served as the supervisor of transportation, is the district's new transportation director, Superintendent Jim Cloney announced on Tuesday during the district's school board meeting.
SHASTA, CA
US News and World Report

Returning Students Greeted With Closing Schools

As coronavirus cases surge due to the highly transmissible omicron variant, schools across the country are resuming classes after their winter breaks and navigating a complicated return made even more so by staffing shortages, testing snafus and bad weather. [. READ:. CDC: Vaccine ‘Highly Effective’ in Teens ]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Distance Education
cbs12.com

Feds ease requirements for school bus drivers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — Federal transportation officials on Tuesday announced a plan to ease licensure requirements for school bus drivers in an attempt to relieve driver shortages in Florida and other states. The U.S. Department of Transportation said the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which develops...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

School districts push for in-person return after holiday break amid omicron wave

As another surge of Covid cases has swept the U.S., school districts around the country are pushing to keep classrooms open next week when students return from winter breaks. Officials in the country’s largest school system, New York City’s, said Tuesday that they will double in-school testing of students even without symptoms or exposure, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and deploy millions of at-home rapid tests as the city and the state deal with record-shattering daily case counts because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
EDUCATION
GazetteXtra

Beloit schools back in session after Monday closure due to bus driver shortage

School District of Beloit students were to be back in class today after being off Monday because of a bus driver shortage stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. In an email to families, the district said it anticipates busing transportation issues may continue for the remainder of the week. The district said Durham School Services, which buses Beloit students, would be in touch with students’ families if there are any changes to pick-up times or locations. ...
BELOIT, WI
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
708K+
Followers
76K+
Post
713M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy