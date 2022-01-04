Allison Febbo appointed GM of the Apple Valley-based Mojave Water Agency

Allison Febbo has been appointed to serve as general manager for the Apple Valley-based Mojave Water Agency.

On Dec. 1, Febbo replaced Kathy Cortner, who transitioned to a special projects role within the MWA until her retirement sometime in early 2022, agency officials announced Monday.

Febbo, who has served as assistant general manager since Jan 2021, has a 23-year background in water resources, hydrology, and water operations.

Before joining the MWA, Febbo was the deputy operations manager for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation located in the Central Valley.

Febbo also served as a senior water resource specialist for the State Water Contractors Agency and Surface Water Resources Inc.

At both agencies, her primary role was to work collaboratively with government agencies, ancillary organizations, and other stakeholders to protect the water supplies for the State Water Project and other water contractors.

As general manager, Febbo plans to continue her workstyle to strengthen the MWA’s relationships with its community partners as they continue protecting the region’s water sustainability, the agency said.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with a skilled and dedicated staff that continues to produce high-quality results in a constantly-shifting work environment,” said Febbo in a written statement. “Moving forward, we will continue to work together to enhance the team culture within the Agency to benefit the region’s residents.”

Febbo has already accomplished much in her short tenure with the MWA, including working on the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan and assuming responsibility for the agency’s new Strategic Plan initiated under Cortner’s leadership.

Cortner joined the Agency in October of 2007 as the chief financial officer and then promoted to assistant general manager in February 2020. She then served as interim general manager before being hired as the GM in July 2020.

“We appreciate Kathy’s many years of service and wish her well on her impending retirement,” said Board President Jeanette Hayhurst. “We are confident that she has left the Agency in good hands with Allison at the helm.”

Febbo holds a bachelor of science degree in Earth and Atmospheric Science from Georgia Institute of Technology and a Masters of Science in hydrologic science from the University of California, Davis.

