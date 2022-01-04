ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Japanese firm shows off immersive virtual reality

Salamanca Press
 1 day ago

A Japanese company is promising to make the Metaverse even...

www.salamancapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
designboom.com

the humanoid robot 'ameca' reacts to a nose poke like a real person

The UK-based robotics firm engineered arts unveils a video, giving a glimpse at its latest AI-driven humanoid robot dubbed ‘ameca’. presented as the world’s most advanced human-shaped robot, ameca reacts to a human waving finger. employing high-resolution cameras for eyes to scan the surrounding area, the robot can respond to the movements of the finger, while with a nose poke it seems to become upset.
ENGINEERING
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Metaverse Dubai Introduces The World’s First Virtual Mega City Based On Real-world Map Of Dubai Prime Areas

Metaverse Dubai is the first and original NFT Metaverse built upon the concept of the real-world map of UAE’s City of Gold – Dubai. As the popularity of non-fungible tokens skyrockets, new doors of opportunity are opening each second. Although the internet can create digital worlds of fantasy and bring them to life through virtual reality technology, Metaverse Dubai pioneered a way of total immersion in the digital world by creating an all-encompassing platform that envelops NFTs blockchain trading, digital real estate, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Japanese#Vr#Breaking News#Ap Archive
hiconsumption.com

VIVE’s Flow VR Glasses Puts Your Personal Serenity First and Foremost

With the modern age proving to be so stressfully tumultuous, some additional R&R is always nice to envision. While it’s great to daydream, some companies hope to push these visions closer to reality, and VIVE is a name that seems to be running off with that baton. Thanks to their Flow VR Glasses, users can find peace in the fact that they can immerse themselves in sheer serenity wherever they go.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Sony Announces Next Generation Virtual Reality for the PlayStation 5

More than a year after its launch, Sony has finally announced next-generation virtual reality for the PlayStation 5. Aptly named PS VR2, the new technology will bring the Japanese gaming giant’s VR experience up to date with a fresh headset and a brand new VR2 Sense controller, combined together through a simple single-cord setup. The headset itself offers 4K HDR with a 110-degree field of view and foveated rendering through an OLED display that can run at 90/120Hz, creating crisper images for your gaming experience, while integrated eye-tracking will give you more options when it comes to input. A built-in motor provides even more immersion through vibrations, complemented by the PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech for realistic sound.
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Creepy meets cool in humanoid robots at CES tech show

A lifelike, child-size doll writhed and cried before slightly shocked onlookers snapping smartphone pictures Wednesday at the CES tech show -- where the line between cool and slightly disturbing robots can be thin. "They are a little bit creepy, but the doll, it's quite cool," she said. jm/to
ELECTRONICS
foxlexington.com

Will virtual reality be the new social scene?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – The Oculus Quest 2 is a virtual reality headset that’s become a hot item this Christmas. The device is owned by Meta, formally known as Facebook, and owner Mark Zuckerberg wants to take people into a virtual reality world called the Metaverse. But, could it separate us even more from physical human interaction?
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
localdvm.com

"Traveling While Black" virtual reality exhibit opens in McLean

A new virtual reality experience in McLean is screening Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams' film, "Traveling While Black," in an entirely new way. Read more here: https://www.localdvm.com/news/virginia/traveling-while-black-virtual-reality-exhibit-opens-in-mclean/
MOVIES
yankodesign.com

These VR Binoculars with 40x zoom and night vision are the closest thing to owning actual spy tech

Designed to be so powerful that I feel the need to add a disclaimer that you shouldn’t use this for anything illegal, the ACPOTEL is a trinocular with an integrated 4.5-inch HD display, 5x optical magnification and 8x digital magnification, built-in night-mode, and a 2000mAh lithium-ion battery powering the device. Made for outdoor recreational and adventure use, the high-precision trinocular comes with 3 different capture modes (game mode, professional mode, and pure mode) that let you click 1.3-megapixel photos and record HD videos at [email protected], while giving you the flexibility to use the ACPOTEL as either a handheld device or a tripod-mounted gizmo.
ELECTRONICS
TheSpoon

CES 2022 Preview: Carbon Origins to Wants to Merge Robot Delivery With the Metaverse

If you’re looking to get a fresh start on a new career in 2022, may I suggest a new occupation as a virtual reality robot delivery driver?. Yes, that’s a job – or at least a new gig – being offered by a startup out of Minneapolis called Carbon Origins. The company, which is building a refrigerated sidewalk delivery robot by the name of Skippy, is looking to assemble a roster of remote robot pilots who will utilize virtual reality technology to pilot Skippy around to businesses and consumer homes.
ELECTRONICS
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney’s New Patent Could Bring a Virtual Reality Into the Real World 👀

As they say on the Carousel of Progress, “there’s a great big beautiful tomorrow,” and there are some AMAZING technological developments in the works thanks to some clever Imagineers! Remember that incredible lightsaber that Josh D’Amaro tested out during a D23 event? Or what about that preview of Project EXO that will totally change the way we interact with characters?
DISNEY
Salamanca Press

Amid COVID surge, a muted CES kicks off in Vegas

The CES Unveiled event is generally the start of a chaotic week at annual Consumer Electronics Show tech show in Las Vegas, but amid a surge of COVID-19 cases, the show has been more muted (Jan. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salamanca Press

Las Vegas hosts big gadget show amid COVID surge

As the tech industry descends on the city of Las Vegas for the annual Consumer Electronics Show this week, city officials say there is proof that businesses are once-again ready to make deals face to face. Last year's gathering was virtual. (Jan. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Shiftall Introduces MaganeX, World’s First 5.2K High-Dynamic-Range Virtual-Reality Glasses at CES 2022 Incorporating Kopin’s 2.6K x 2.6K OLED Displays and All-Plastic Pancake Optics

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- Shiftall Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation, will reveal MaganeX, its stylish, lightweight, high-dynamic-range (HDR), virtual-reality (VR) glasses at CES 2022 this week incorporating Lightning ® 2.6K x 2.6K (2560 x 2560 resolution) micro OLED (organic light emitting diode) displays on chip (DoC ® ) and all-plastic Pancake ® optics from Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN). This most advanced VR glasses will be shown at the Panasonic booth(LVCC Central Hall, Booth #16419).
ELECTRONICS
wfxb.com

Woman Develops Virtual Reality Game for Seniors Battling Loneliness

A woman used her talents to help seniors cope with isolation. Carleigh Berryman started her own company Viva Vita that uses virtual reality. She noticed that her own grandmother was beginning to experience depression from the isolation during shutdowns. She figured out a way to get her technology into senior communities where seniors could go on virtual tours of art museums, other states. the results have been game changers literally for these seniors.
ELECTRONICS
MedicalXpress

Virtual reality archery is "braille" for orientation of blind people

Researchers at the IIT-Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (Italian Institute of Technology) developed an acoustic virtual reality-based archery game, enabling blind people to experience for the first time this type of technology, which is typically focused on vision. The researchers' aim was to understand how blind people move and orient themselves in space, and they did so in an engaging way. The platform may be used in the future to rehabilitate blind people's orientation skills and make them more independent, like braille does for reading and writing.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy