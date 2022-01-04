Japanese firm shows off immersive virtual reality

More than a year after its launch, Sony has finally announced next-generation virtual reality for the PlayStation 5. Aptly named PS VR2, the new technology will bring the Japanese gaming giant’s VR experience up to date with a fresh headset and a brand new VR2 Sense controller, combined together through a simple single-cord setup. The headset itself offers 4K HDR with a 110-degree field of view and foveated rendering through an OLED display that can run at 90/120Hz, creating crisper images for your gaming experience, while integrated eye-tracking will give you more options when it comes to input. A built-in motor provides even more immersion through vibrations, complemented by the PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech for realistic sound.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO